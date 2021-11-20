Sports
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, WTA speak out as Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai remains missing
Tennis pros and politicians demand action against China as doubts continue to grow over the safety and well-being of missing world doubles champion Peng Shuai. stars Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Chris Evert are among those who speak out. The hashtag #whereispengshuai trending on Twitter this week.
Peng, 35, wrote a post on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, in which she claimed to have suffered sexual abuse at the hands of former China Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. Peng claimed that Zhang, 75, forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago.
The post was quickly removed and Peng has since disappeared from social media and public view. Tennis players and officials, led by Steve Simon, CEO of the Womens Tennis Association, are demanding a full investigation into Pengs’ claims and guarantees of her safety and well-being.
China’s state television channel CGTN posted an email last week that Peng claimed to have sent to Simon, but said the email only raises concerns and doubts about Peng’s safety. He noted that the statement did not reflect the same tone and sentiments as her original message about the allegations.
CHINESE OFFICIALS SILENCE ON MISSING TENNIS STAR AFTER SEXUAL ATTACK CLAIM, XI CRACKDOWN MAY BE CONNECTED
Simon escalated the matter and threatened to ban tournaments from the country if China does not provide an appropriate response.
In response, CGTN released photos on Friday that Peng supposedly posted on her WeChat moments. The undated photos show Peng with a black cat in front of a massive collection of stuffed animals, but the unverified photos haven’t allayed the concerns.
“Unless and until Peng Shuai himself appears and speaks clearly, any other communications should be treated with skepticism, especially if they come from Chinese state media,” Sophie Richardson, Human Rights Watch’s China director, told reporters. Forbes.
BIDEN ASKS CHINA TO RELEASE OIL RESERVES TO REDUCE PRICES AND STRENGTHEN ECONOMIC COOPERATION: REPORT
Patrick McEnroe, a retired American player and host of the keep court podcast, applauded Simon for taking a “pretty big stance” on the matter and threatened to pull tournaments on the matter.
“I think the ATP should come forward and show their solidarity with the women’s tour and say, if we don’t get the answers and guarantee of her safety and such, then we have to go too,” McEnroe said during an interview with Fox News.
“The tour will have to say and of course individual players can say I’m not going to China,” he continued. “I think initially it will have to be the women’s tour to make a serious statement, and I would encourage the men’s tour to follow suit.”
McEnroe noted that some 11 to 12 tournaments take place in China on a regular basis. All current tournaments have been banned from the country over COVID-19 concerns, but that won’t necessarily speed up the process of removing tournaments if the organizations decide to follow through with Simon’s threat.
BIDEN CONSIDERS DIPLOMATIC BOYCOT OF BEIJING 2022 OLYMPICS
Sports and media grapple with the profound impact that China’s communist rule can have on them wherever they operate. Contrary to the clear position of the WTA, the NBA had a public row with China over Hong Kong and freedom of expression, causing widespread criticism. The Olympics are still under threat from China’s lack of response to Pengs’ situation, but no one has fully committed to withdrawing Olympic support and participating in Beijing next year. Disney, Nike and other major international companies have also criticized their relations with the Chinese government.
Removing the tennis tournaments from China would be a significant economic blow to any sport, but McEnroe stressed how tennis has had to cope with “the reality” of less lucrative tournaments during the pandemic, which he says proves tennis can handle the changes.
“I’m proud to be a part of the tennis community and, in my own little way, do my part to speak up about it,” said McEnroe. “I feel this is the time for us to get together and say: This isn’t right.”
Republican senators also applauded Simons’ move as they demand that President Biden respond in some way to China’s continued silence on the matter.
MENG HONGWEI’S WIFE SAYS HUSBAND WORKED BEFORE THE SAMPLE CHINESE GOVERNMENT
sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wrote a letter to Simon expressing his support for his demands and commitment to take events out of China if Beijing officials do not adhere to the agreements.
“Steve Simon and the @WTA provide a far too rare example of standing up to the blatant crimes and human rights abuses committed by the Chinese Communist Party,” Cruz said. tweeted along with his letter.
Biden recently told reporters that he has been considering a “diplomatic boycott” of the games over a number of issues between the US and China. In this case, the US would not send an official government delegation to the Olympics, but athletes would participate anyway.
PSAKI DOES NOT DENY BIDEN DID NOT CALL CHINA’S XI FOR HELP TRACKING THE ORIGIN OF COVID
sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Fox News that Biden needs to do more to address Pengs’ situation.
“In light of the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuais, it is becoming increasingly clear that the safety of Team USA’s athletes cannot be guaranteed during the 2022 Olympics in Beijing,” Blackburn said. “The unchecked power of the Chinese Communist Parties and no accountability endangers our elite American athletes.”
“That’s why I call on the United States Olympic Committee not to send American athletes to the 2022 Olympics,” she continued. “President Biden should instead host the Freedom Games in the US to give athletes the opportunity they deserve to compete.”
Peng Shuai reached number 14 in the world in singles in 2011 and number 1 in doubles in 2014.
Fox News’ Bryan Preston contributed to this report.
