Sports
Can Indian paddlers finally earn a World Cup podium 95 years after their first medal?
The year 2021 was a brilliant year for the Indian Table Tennis Association. From going above and beyond in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to taking one medal after another in the WTT series and Asian Championships, the Indian table tennis stars have played well this year.
There have also been multiple controversies. The most notable is Manika Batra, the country’s highest-ranked female rower, who accused the national team coach of asking her to throw a match during the Olympic qualifiers earlier this year.
But it doesn’t matter when they head to the playing arena at the George R. Brown Convention Center in three days’ time for the 2021 Huston World Table Tennis Championships.
With a total of 9 paddlers named to compete in the 2021 World Championships and their recent form, fans should certainly expect at least one podium finish from the Indians in Huston.
While it won’t be easy as all of the world’s top players are expected to be in action over the course of the six-day event, even a single medal finish could be historic for India.
The last time India won a medal in the World Table Tennis Championships was way back in the year 1926. It was the first edition of the prestigious event.
India finished the tournament with two bronze medals to his name. One by SRG Suppiah in the men’s singles, the other by the men’s team consisting of Suppiah, Athar-Ali Fyzee, Hassan Ali Fyzee, AM Peermahomed and BC Singh.
Cut to 95 years later in 2021, India has yet to replicate this success and the responsibility will surely lie with veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra to come up with the goods if the country is to end this World Championships medal drought.
Sources
2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/95-years-first-medal-india-earn-world-championships-podium-26764
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]