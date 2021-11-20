Can Indian paddlers finally earn a World Cup podium 95 years after their first medal?

The year 2021 was a brilliant year for the Indian Table Tennis Association. From going above and beyond in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to taking one medal after another in the WTT series and Asian Championships, the Indian table tennis stars have played well this year.

There have also been multiple controversies. The most notable is Manika Batra, the country’s highest-ranked female rower, who accused the national team coach of asking her to throw a match during the Olympic qualifiers earlier this year.

But it doesn’t matter when they head to the playing arena at the George R. Brown Convention Center in three days’ time for the 2021 Huston World Table Tennis Championships.

With a total of 9 paddlers named to compete in the 2021 World Championships and their recent form, fans should certainly expect at least one podium finish from the Indians in Huston.

While it won’t be easy as all of the world’s top players are expected to be in action over the course of the six-day event, even a single medal finish could be historic for India.

The last time India won a medal in the World Table Tennis Championships was way back in the year 1926. It was the first edition of the prestigious event.

India finished the tournament with two bronze medals to his name. One by SRG Suppiah in the men’s singles, the other by the men’s team consisting of Suppiah, Athar-Ali Fyzee, Hassan Ali Fyzee, AM Peermahomed and BC Singh.

Cut to 95 years later in 2021, India has yet to replicate this success and the responsibility will surely lie with veteran Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra to come up with the goods if the country is to end this World Championships medal drought.