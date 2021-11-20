Tim Paine scandal outcome – Cricket Australia left with reputation and cricket questions to answer

There’s an inevitable distraction that the episode’s ramifications will create leading up to and during the Gabba test

Tim Paine took the Australian Test captain’s armband with the men’s team in the midst of a crisis and he’s leaving with them back in another.

Very rarely captain armbands end in a good way – it’s not the nature of the job – but losing successive test leaders as they’ve done doesn’t show Cricket Australia in a good light.

The board and executive branch, albeit one with very few survivors from 2018 when CA was torn apart by the fallout from the Newlands scandal, have some key questions to answer. The timeline revealed on Friday said the complaint was made over Paine’s posts in June 2018. What is Cricket Australia’s current leadership, and those for the past three years, known for on the matter while in charge?

In an earlier era, the Australian Cricket Board, as it was then, was discovered for trying to control a controversy involving Mark Waugh and Shane Warne’s ties to a bookmaker in the mid-1990s. The story finally emerged halfway through the 1998 Ashes series. As so often, these things come to the fore.

By June 2018, Paine had already been installed as the Test captain and at the time led the side on a limited crossing tour of England. A few months later, following the publication of the Australian cricket culture review, Paine took center stage in applauding a ‘players’ pact’ to usher in a new era for the team looking to rebuild their image.

At the start of this week, the game basked in the glow of winning their first men’s T20 World Cup title. Now, and not for the first time in years, Cricket Australia must answer both reputation and cricket questions.

In Jolimont’s files, however, the complaints and investigations into Paine’s messages lurked. The finding that Paine had not violated the code of conduct and that the messages were between consenting adults was enough to put the case away and keep it inside. And when they have been hidden for so long, the consequences are even greater.

We do not yet know the full extent of the discussions at the time about Paine’s captaincy, but the outcome was clear that he was deemed fit to continue. The fact that he has been acquitted of any crime by the investigation does not necessarily mean that he is still a suitable captain. That this came at a time when Cricket Australia was pushing so strongly a new image for the men’s team makes it even more mismanaged. There will be a few who won’t be slow to respond to some of Paine’s statements over the years after his departure.

During his tearful discharge, Paine said he was determined to remain a player for the Ashes series. It was an idea supported by the board. The Australia Cricketers’ Association, the players’ union, went further in a statement saying they were “sad that he felt the need to step down”.

At this point, it’s hard to be sure that Tim Paine didn’t play his last game for Australia. Getty Images

But there must be a question mark whether he can realistically play in less than three weeks. At a basic fitness level, will he be able to focus on his return to action after disc surgery that was intended to involve a club and a second XI game in the coming week? And then there’s the inevitable distraction that the episode’s fallout will cause leading up to and during the Gabba test.

There is also a fundamental cricket argument. Without being captain, will Paine remain the best option for being the wicketkeeper batter on the Test team? Some of the comments surrounding his batting returns have been exaggerated – his 32.63 average is comparable to Jos Buttler’s (33.33) and Jonny Bairstow (33.70) – but there is no shortage of quality alternatives in play. Alex Carey would lead the way, while Josh Inglis is also part of the Australian A-selection and Jimmy Peirson from Queensland is having a great season.

At this point, it’s hard to be sure Paine didn’t play his last game for Australia.

And then there’s the small question of the captain. Pat Cummins is the lead candidate and now CA will likely have to jump headlong into the decision to appoint him, at least six months before it had wanted to. There is still talk of a return to Steven Smith – and what a circle that would come if he returned under these circumstances – but it won’t happen. However, he will play a crucial role alongside Cummins. A reminder also that although Cummins was named one-day captain of New South Wales last season, he has never led a first-class match.

