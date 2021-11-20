Sports
Tim Paine scandal outcome – Cricket Australia left with reputation and cricket questions to answer
There’s an inevitable distraction that the episode’s ramifications will create leading up to and during the Gabba test
Very rarely captain armbands end in a good way – it’s not the nature of the job – but losing successive test leaders as they’ve done doesn’t show Cricket Australia in a good light.
At the start of this week, the game basked in the glow of winning their first men’s T20 World Cup title. Now, and not for the first time in years, Cricket Australia must answer both reputation and cricket questions.
In Jolimont’s files, however, the complaints and investigations into Paine’s messages lurked. The finding that Paine had not violated the code of conduct and that the messages were between consenting adults was enough to put the case away and keep it inside. And when they have been hidden for so long, the consequences are even greater.
During his tearful discharge, Paine said he was determined to remain a player for the Ashes series. It was an idea supported by the board. The Australia Cricketers’ Association, the players’ union, went further in a statement saying they were “sad that he felt the need to step down”.
But there must be a question mark whether he can realistically play in less than three weeks. At a basic fitness level, will he be able to focus on his return to action after disc surgery that was intended to involve a club and a second XI game in the coming week? And then there’s the inevitable distraction that the episode’s fallout will cause leading up to and during the Gabba test.
There is also a fundamental cricket argument. Without being captain, will Paine remain the best option for being the wicketkeeper batter on the Test team? Some of the comments surrounding his batting returns have been exaggerated – his 32.63 average is comparable to Jos Buttler’s (33.33) and Jonny Bairstow (33.70) – but there is no shortage of quality alternatives in play. Alex Carey would lead the way, while Josh Inglis is also part of the Australian A-selection and Jimmy Peirson from Queensland is having a great season.
At this point, it’s hard to be sure Paine didn’t play his last game for Australia.
Andrew McGlashan is a Deputy Editor at ESPNcricinfo
