MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Scores: No. 16 Bishop Gorman Beats McQueen 56-7 in Nevada 5A State Championship





This week’s high school football action is the best we’ve seen so far this season. It features four MaxPreps Top 25 matchups headlined by both semifinals in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 postseason bracket. Number 11 Centennial (Corona) hosts Number 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) and Number 7 Servite (Anaheim) face number 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) for the second time in three weeks. The Huskies improved to 11-0 with an impressive 62-16 win over Mission Viejo in the opening round, winning by an average margin of 48.8 points per game. The Monarchs have outranked their first nine opponents 456-122 and are going for their fourth win over a MaxPreps Top 25 team on Friday. This is the fourth post-season meeting between the two SoCal powerhouses since 2014, and Centennial has won two out of three, but Mater Dei won the latter in the 2018 semifinals. Three weeks ago, St. John Bosco knocked out Servite for the 10th straight time with a 24-10 win. The last time the Friars defeated the Braves was in 2011. Bosco’s attack was unstoppable last week, rushing from nearly 600 yards in the 63-38 win over Los Alamitos. Servite rolled to a 34-3 after an outscore by Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita) 20-0 in the fourth quarter. A win for the Braves on Friday would be an eighth straight appearance in the section championship game. No. 16 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) was the only MaxPreps Top 25 team to play Thursday and they took a 56-7 win over McQueen (Reno) in the 5A State Championship. It was the Gaels 12th state title since 2007. no. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) closes the 2021 season with No. 15 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore). The Ascenders have won 19 games in a row. Their last loss was against the Panthers as St. Frances gave IMG its second worst loss in school history with a 35-7 win. At No. 24 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) his regular season 27-game winning streak came to an end against No. 18 Hoover (Ala.) and the back-to-back 7A state champions get a shot at revenge with a state championship spot on the line. Conner Harrell missed the second half of the first meeting and is expected to start Friday. MaxPreps Top 25 National Scoreboard Friday, 7pm (All times local) Friday, 7 p.m. Friday, 7:00 PM at Rattler Stadium (San Marcos) Friday, 7.30 pm Saturday, 1:00 PM Friday, 7 p.m. Inactive Inactive Friday, 7pm at WE Anderson Stadium (Langston) Friday, 7.30 pm Sunday, 5:00 PM at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex (Landover, Md.)

