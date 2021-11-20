Northwestern hockey beats Harvard 2-1 in OT, reaches first league title game in program history





The Northwestern National Championship dreams live on. The Wildcats defeated the Harvard Crimson 2-1 in overtime on Friday afternoon thanks to a game-winning, overtime goal from Bente Baekers. In their first Final Four appearance in three decades, the Wildcats proved themselves against the best defense in the nation to advance to their first national title game in the history of the program. Northwestern dominated the stats, beating Harvard 10-3, including 8-2 on goal. It also had four penalty corners for Harvard’s two. Northwestern came first on the board less than 10 minutes into the game on the first penalty corner of the day. Maren Seidel fired her shot from the top of the circle, which went past Harvard goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo. The lead didn’t last long, though, as Harvard tied it less than a minute later with an own corner goal from Hannah Pearce. The two back-to-back goals were the first each team allowed into the tournament. The two teams continued to fight through the first half and the physical play resulted in an attempted penalty shot for Baekers. Shahbo guessed right, though, and stopped her shot, leveling the game at one at half. Neither team found the back of the net in the third quarter, despite plenty of opportunities. Both teams got penalty corners from referrals, but neither was able to convert. Northwestern’s Liese Wareham was also shown a yellow card with five minutes left in the period, but Harvard was unable to capitalize on one player’s advantage. The fourth quarter was more of the same as no player was able to give their team the advantage before the end of the regulations, resulting in the game ending in overtime. While Northwestern started its season 0-3 in overtime matchups this season and Harvard was 5-1, Friday’s game was a different story. Just two minutes into the first overtime, Northwestern earned his fourth penalty corner of the day. Clara Roth joined Baekers, who gave the match winner her 18th goal of the season from the top of the circle. Northwestern will take on No. 9 Liberty in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 1 p.m. CST on Sunday. The title match will be broadcast on ESPNU. The Wildcats defeated the Flames 4-3 in September. The match-up features the two top-scoring offenses in the nation, with Liberty ahead of NOW, one of which becomes its first national champion. If the Wildcats can beat the Flames on Sunday, they would take home the ninth national title in any sport for Northwestern and the first in a team sport since 2012.

