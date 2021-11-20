Tariq Ali | Not Cricket LRB November 19, 2021

Who would have thought that the sordid saga of ingrained racism in English cricket and its consequences exposed for a select committee of the House of Commons in 2021? Very few non-white British women and men involved in professional sport at any level would be surprised by the ins and outs of Yorkshire. Much of what Azeem Rafiq revealed has long been known in the cricket world and its periphery. It makes no sense to do otherwise. The Yorkshire Cricket Club changing room may have been particularly filthy but let’s avoid the ‘bad apple’ theories so loved in this country and always used to justify corruption, sleaze, racist atrocities etc. Few other county clubs have a clean record. And the rot starts at the head.

Despite all the evidence, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was unwilling to take on the toads in Yorkshire. Credit for the size of exposure should go to Sajid Javid. The shock the health secretary felt when he got a early bill of what Rafiq had suffered was palpable. “Heads have to roll,” he tweeted. His far-right cabinet colleague in the Home Office may have thought Rafiq’s head should roll or at least have his citizenship revoked for discrediting English cricket, but when Boris Johnson declared the racism unacceptable, a cover-up became impossible. . Hence the limited commission and the associated publicity. Hence the sad sight of embattled cricket managers bowing their heads in shame and – in the case of a former Yorkshire boss – admitting that the county was the site of ‘institutional racism’.

County cricket welcomes white Rhodesians and South Africans with open arms, while British Asians and blacks are tormented. It took Rafiq, and other players of Asian and Caribbean descent, some time to understand the extent to which racism was embedded in the consciousness of some of their white players. The old colonial mentality was very much alive in English cricket. Some had assumed that a love of cricket would transcend all prejudice. Unfortunately this was not the case as they had to learn it the hard way. The word must have spread. Since 2015, the number of British Asian children learning cricket has fallen by 40 percent and Rafiq has said he would not encourage his son to play.

Looking at the selection committee process, I wondered how John Arlott, CLR James and Mike Marqusee had reacted to the spectacle. They wouldn’t have been surprised. Arlott, the former cemetery assistant whose commentary on Test Match Special was fascinating, was shocked by the practices of the apartheid state when he visited South Africa with the England team in 1948-49. At the airport, on his way home, he refused to enter his ‘race’ on the departure form. David Rayvern Allen describes it in his biography of Arlott (2014):

The immigration officer looked at him impatiently. “What race are you?” he asked. “Human,” Arlott replied. ‘What do you mean?’ the man asked in an aggressive tone. “I am a member of the human race,” was the reply… The immigration officer looked angry. Finally, through clenched teeth, he said, “Go away.”

Arlot has never forgotten it. A decade or so later, he was instrumental in helping Cape Colored cricketer Basil D’Oliveira move to England. He played in the 1966 Test series against the West Indies, but was not selected for a tour of South Africa in 1968-69. The MCC succumbed to apartheid. There was a huge protest, led by Arlott, who demanded that the tour be cancelled. When Tom Cartwright was injured and had to retire, D’Oliveira made himself available, although the captain, Colin Cowdrey, was desperate to keep him out of the team. During a Cambridge Union debate, Arlott destroyed Ted Dexter, a former captain whose colonial mindset would accompany him to his grave. In the end, D’Oliveira was selected and the tour was canceled by South Africa, leading to the exclusion of international cricket until the collapse of the apartheid regime.

In Beyond a border, CLR James placed the game in a much broader context of colonial culture and politics. I interviewed him at nine o’clock one morning in July 1980 (two hours later a test match was to begin). After I was done with world politics, I turned to cricket, asking how it had become a mass sport in South Asia and the Caribbean. He replied:

The vast majority of the masses were illiterate. They saw cricket, which is a great game, as an art form. It was the easiest and most accessible part of Western civilization for them to identify with and it was also participative… Western literature, music, painting was only for the elite, but cricket could take over and take over the masses. Instinctively they appreciated the artistic quality of the game. The great critics of the fine arts have yet to realize that when 100,000 people go to a football or cricket match, it’s an artistic event, even if they don’t put it into words.

The test was about to begin. I was able to answer a few more questions. Who did he consider to be the most attractive cricketer today? There was no hesitation. It was Viv Richards:

His percussion is something that we have not known before. All in all, he is an extraordinary batsman. The way they drop the ball on the off-stump or just outside and he keeps hitting it through the fieldmen on the side to the boundary. The precision of the shot is such that he could play billiards. I’ve never seen anything like it.

When the test match started, the interview ended, with CLR grumbling about the inclusion of Geoffrey Boycott in the England side. If he was an English selector, he would say, ‘I would abolish Boycott. He just demoralizes the rest of the team. Pick two new openers and have them play in all five tests. They’ll ruin one or two, but they’ll be good in the end.”

Colonial attitudes in cricket were rarely absent from the mind of my late friend Mike Marqusee, whose book Everyone except England (1994) was roundly denounced by most cricket writers. How could a left-wing American Jew know about the game? The book remains one of the most caustic attacks on the English cricket establishment. Marqusee’s call for a worldwide boycott of English cricket angered many who were otherwise sympathetic to his views. Some underestimate the problem. Matthew Engel, former editor of erase, rated a 2005 reissue of Marqusee’s book. He summed up his argument as ‘essentially…that, in all cricket disputes, English opinion is wrong’. Engel disagreed:

This may be a necessary correction for imperial arrogance, but it creates a lot of nonsense of its own. His account of the then England-Pakistan bad feeling, in which the Pakistanis are portrayed as heroic victims, is ridiculously one-sided. Now the game has moved on; the book does not.

Actually? Two months ago, the ECB unilaterally canceled an England (men and women) tour of Pakistan. They gave no convincing reason. Ramiz Raja, the chairman of the PCB, said he felt he was “used and then thrown away.” ECB President Ian Watmore has resigned. The CEO, Tom Harrison, flew to Pakistan to apologize while the Rafiq case was pending. He may also have to resign. Meanwhile, the government is threatening the ECB: ‘If they don’t get their act together,’ the sport minister told the select committee, ‘we have the nuclear option to introduce legislation to possibly bring in an independent regulator. That’s probably the route we could take if we really had to.’

Marqusee would have said a thing or two about this had he been alive, but cancer took him in early 2015. His reports from the select committee would certainly have been angry, but he would also have felt justified. Twenty years ago, he was right.

Amid all this turmoil, England will soon be heading to Australia for the ritualistic series. Test captain, Joe Root, who has played for Yorkshire since 2009, has taken on the role of the wise monkey: he saw, heard and spoke no evil, despite sharing a home with Gary Ballance, who has admitted to making racist statements. used. “Root is a good man,” Rafiq said:

He has never engaged in racist language. It hurt me because Rooty wasn’t just Gary’s roommate, Rooty was involved, before he started playing cricket, when he was involved in many of those fun nights out where I was called a Paki. Again, it just goes to show – and he may not remember – how normal it was in that environment, in that setting, that even a good man like him doesn’t see it for what it is. It was strange, but like I said, it’s the setting of the institution that has made it such a norm that people don’t remember. It doesn’t affect Joe. It’s something I remember every day, but I don’t expect Joe to.

Rafiq now sees clearly that ‘you had people who were openly racist and you had the bystanders.’ Racism may go underground, but bystanders need to make their voices heard. That would be a step forward. The story is far from over. Other non-white British cricketers will soon share their stories. I hope Moeen Ali is among them.