China says ‘unaware’ of tennis player Peng Shuai

China’s foreign ministry said it was not aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the matter was not a diplomatic matter and that I am not aware of the situation. The ministry has consistently denied knowledge of the matter since Peng made her allegation more than two weeks ago. The 35-year-old former top women’s doubles player won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. Peng has also competed in three Olympics, making her disappearance all the more prominent as Beijing begins hosting the Winter Games. February 4 White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that Chinese authorities must provide independent and verifiable evidence of her whereabouts and that she is safe. Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights agency in Geneva, said Friday it called for a full transparency investigation into her sexual assault allegation. And I think we would say that should be the case with all allegations of sexual assault. It’s really important to be accountable, to ensure justice for the victims, she said. The International Olympic Committee declined to comment on Friday, saying in an emailed statement: Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to resolve such questions. This explains why the IOC will not comment further at this stage. Peng wrote in a lengthy social media post on Nov. 2 that she was forced to have sex with Zhang Gaoli at his home three years ago, despite repeated refusals. Zhang, 75, is a former Deputy Prime Minister who served on the ruling Communist Parties’ all-powerful Standing Committee of the Politburo. The post was quickly removed from Pengs’ verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, but screenshots of the explosive accusation were shared on the internet. Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the Womens Tennis Assn., questioned the authenticity of what a Chinese state media said this week was an email addressed to him in which Peng said she was safe and that the charges were false. It was tweeted by CGTN, the international arm of China’s state broadcaster CCTV. The State Council’s Information Bureau, which represents the Chinese government, did not respond to questions by email about Pengs’ current situation and Simons expressed doubts about the email. Associated Press writer Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

