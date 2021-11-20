Djokovic: Peng situation terrible, tennis must unite





Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1, said tennis must be united on the apparent disappearance of Chinese player Peng Shuai and described the ongoing situation as appalling. Former Doubles World No. 1 Peng has not been seen or heard in public since he said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex. Amid growing concerns about her whereabouts, the Womens Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to withdraw tournaments from China and the men’s ATP has demanded clarity from Chinese authorities. Asked his opinion after his win over Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals on Friday, Serb Djokovic said he supported the WTA threat 100 percent. I absolutely support the statement of the WTA as an organization and also their chairman, he told reporters. ALSO READ – WTA is still trying to establish direct contact with Peng The whole community, the tennis community, needs to support her and her family, make sure she’s safe, because if you were to hold tournaments on Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a little strange. I can understand why WTA has taken such a position. WTA chief Steve Simon said on Friday that his organization is at a crossroads with China and said it was continuing all efforts to reach out and hopefully speak directly with Peng. Djokovic said tennis authorities should unite to find out what action should be taken. It’s important because this is horrible. I mean, one person is missing, the 34-year-old said. I hope for the sake of tennis, Chinese tennis, Peng Shuai, to find her very soon. It’s terrible. I mean, this can happen to anyone in any part of the world. We just need to unite and stand together and show that there is no ignorance, that it is not just something that concerns China. It concerns the tennis world because she has been an international tennis athlete for years. At the very least, she deserves our support in this whole matter.

