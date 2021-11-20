AB de Villiers stops all forms of cricket

The 37-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, ending a 17-year career.



One of today’s cricket’s greatest hitters, South African legend AB de Villiers, announced Friday that he is retiring from all forms of the game, which he dominated for 17 years with his 360-degree percussion.

The 37-year-old versatile cricketer’s decision has put an end to his association with his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He made the announcement on Twitter, marking the end of an illustrious career, playing in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for the Proteas.

In a released statement, De Villiers said: “It has been an incredible journey but I have decided to retire from all cricket.

AB de Villiers: a career in focus

“Since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I play the game with pure pleasure and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

“Finally, I am aware that nothing would have been possible without the sacrifices made by my family, my parents, my brothers, my wife Danielle and my children. I look forward to the next chapter of our lives when I can really put them first. The former South Africa captain and mainstay of the battle had retired from international cricket in 2018.

“I want to thank every team-mate, every opponent, every coach, every physio and every staff member who has traveled the same path, and I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played.

“Cricket has been extremely kind to me. Whether I play for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unprecedented experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful to you.

“That’s the reality I have to accept – and even if it may seem sudden, that’s why I’m making this announcement today. I’ve had my time,” added de Villiers.

Since joining RCB in 2011, he has had 11 prolific seasons with the franchise and has been the mainstay of the battle alongside Virat Kohli.

De Villiers played 156 games for RCB and scored 4,491 points. He is the second all-time leading scorer behind Kohli and has the second and third highest number of individual runs in RCB history with 133 not out against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129 not out against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).

Speaking about his association with the Indian club, De Villiers said: “I’ve had a long and fruitful time playing for RCB. Eleven years have flown by and it’s extremely bittersweet to leave the boys behind.

“Of course it took a lot of time to come to this decision, but after much deliberation I decided to hang up my boots and spend quality time with my family. I would like to thank the RCB management my friend Virat Kohli, teammates, coaches, support staff, fans and the entire RCB family for showing confidence and supporting me through these years.

“It was a memorable journey with RCB. Have so many personal memories to cherish for life. RCB will always be very close to me and my family and will continue to support this amazing team. I am an RCB on forever.”

De Villiers has played 114 Tests and scored 8,765 runs at an average of 50.66. He has also taken two Test wickets. His highest score was 278 not out and also has 22 centuries to his name.

De Villiers made his Test debut against England in 2004 and was one of South Africa’s star players.

He has been a 360 degree player in ODIs and T20 Internationals. De Villiers played 228 ODI’s and scored 9577 runs with an impressive average of 53.50. His highest score in ODIs was 176 with a pass rate of 101.09. He has scored 25 centuries in ODIs. He made his ODI debut in 2005 against England.

In 78 T20 internationals, he scored 1,672 runs at an average of 26.12. He made his international debut in the T20 in 2006 against Australia.

The franchise said he will “go down in history as one of the greatest players in the team’s illustrious history”.

RCB chairman Prathmesh Mishra said: “AB de Villiers is one of the best ambassadors of the game, and we are honored to have him represent RCB in the IPL. His work ethic has been impeccable, which has not only come across to the team, but has high benchmark left for other youngsters to follow.

“AB has been a true leader both on and off the pitch and we would like to express our sincere gratitude for his tireless work to help RCB establish itself as one of the premier franchises in the IPL.

“We wish AB all the best for his next innings in life. He will always be part of the RCB family.”