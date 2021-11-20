Bishop’s School hockey clubs together, although the season ends in the CIF semi-finals





From day 1 of this season, the girls’ hockey program of the Bishops School Knights is united. The junior, junior varsity and varsity teams came together to practice, cheer on each other and push the varsity squad into the CIF postseason. The motto was TWP Together With Purpose. We came out of COVID [the previous pandemic-shortened season] wanting to be together, and our #1 priority was to be the program first, not just junior, JV and varsity, said coach Meg Carr. We carried 40 girls in the three teams. It was about chemistry. It was developing our skills and working together. We had five senior leaders leading by example and making everyone feel part of the program. That ultimately kept us going. Those senior leaders were Yasmin Henderson, Isabella Myer, Maddie Keck, Jackie Cosio and goalkeeper Maggie Johnson. Some of the younger players also stood out: Erika Pfister, Emily Zhu, Lily Gover and Leila Feldman, Carr said. For the past two weeks, we had to end practice early because it was getting dark early, but they wouldn’t leave, Carr said. We practiced on weekends, on days off, on different fields, wherever we could to create transition exercises, to perform strategy exercises. Towards the end, the girls trusted each other. On game days, she said, the whole group would practice together and then split off to play their games. We would start together and leave the field together, Carr said. So when it came time for the CIF San Diego Section playoffs, there was no louder cheer than the other hockey knights. The varsity team competed in the quarterfinals on November 15 and the semifinals on November 17. Against Del Norte in the quarterfinals, the Knights finished 3-0. In the semifinals, however, Bishops lost 2-0 to Rancho Buena Vista. That was hard for them, Carr said. But even though we lost, we left together as a team. We brought it in for the last time. I look forward to what is to come. The legacy the leaders have built will move forward. The seniors and upperclassmen have really created a dynamic that brings in underclassmen and helps them love the team and love field hockey. We do shout-outs when you see a senior shout out [praise] a freshman who tried something they light up. It lays a strong foundation for the future of the program.

