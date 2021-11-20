Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai mysteriously disappears, whereabouts unknown





Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star is one of the most famous sports stars in the world. She has won two Grand Slam titles: Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014, 23 WTA doubles titles and several additional accolades. She is currently ranked 191 in the world. Born into a middle-class family, Peng started playing tennis at the age of eight because of her uncle. At age 12, she also underwent heart surgery. On Nov. 2, Peng claimed on Weibo, a social media site similar to Twitter, that Zhang Gaoli, a former Chinese vice prime minister, forced her to have sex. Since then, the former world doubles number 1 has not been seen in public. The Chinese government has also banned the use of popular hashtags related to the topic, such as “tennis.” On the other hand, the state media has now released an email. It would have been sent by Peng to indicate that she is sleeping at home and that everything is fine. While the email is yet to be confirmed, many people on social media are expressing doubts about it. Several Twitter users have pointed to the presence of a cursor in the screenshot. Why is the cursor visible in this screenshot? Who took that screenshot and when? Who sent it? #China #Peng Shuai #ZhangGaoli https://t.co/pUQaO4VC2H Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) November 17, 2021 She has not been seen in public since she claimed that Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her. The President and Chief Executive Officer of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), Steve Simon, expressed concern for Peng’s well-being. The WTA released a statement earlier this month urging Chinese authorities to investigate complaints of sexual harassment. Also read:Tim Paine steps down from Australia test captain over sexting scandal “The announcement made today by the Chinese official media about Peng Shuai just heightens my fears about her safety and whereabouts,” Simon said. I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai composed the email we received. “Or accept the attribution,” he adds. Simon further stated that authorities assured him she was safe. However, the WTA was unable to contact her and confirm the claims. “Peng Shuai showed remarkable courage in exposing a sexual assault complaint against a former senior official in the Chinese government. The WTA and the rest of the world want independent and verified verification of her safety,” he said.

