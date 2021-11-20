Cricket in crisis: How Azeem Rafiq’s testimony on racial abuse sheds light on the sport’s deep-seated problems

CNN

“From the beginning there was a lot: ‘You sit there by the toilets’, the word ‘P***’ was used constantly, no one ever wiped it out,” said the former cricketer Azeem Rafiq when he exposed his experiences of racial abuse at one of England’s top clubs this week.

November 16, 2021 may be remembered as the day of cricket’s reckoning; in the wake of Rafiq’s testimony, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) – the sports regulator in those two countries – spoke of taking the “necessary action” and the need to “learn lessons as a game”.

The ECB has quite a job to do.

Rafiq’s detailed account of his time at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club hardly shocked Taj Butt, who worked between 2014 and 2017 for the Yorkshire Cricket Foundation, the club’s charitable and community arm.

“As depressing as it was to listen to him… some of the things he faced came as no surprise to most people involved in the game, whether it was at a grassroots level or at the highest level” , Butt tells CNN Sports.

“Unfortunately, things like this still happen on a daily basis.”

Speaking to British lawmakers on Tuesday, Rafiq described some of the horrific behavior he was exposed to while playing for Yorkshire, adding that he believes he lost his cricket career to racism.

In an interview with CNN, Rafiq also said: said he would prevent his children from playing cricket because he doesn’t want his “son or daughter to be in pain”.

The hour-long testimony was the culmination of a 16-month period during which Yorkshire conducted an independent inquiry into more than 40 allegations of racism and bullying by Rafiq.

Following the review, the club accepted that Rafiq had been the “victim of inappropriate behaviour” in Yorkshire, although no one at the club was disciplined as a result of the independent inquiry.

On Tuesday, Former Yorkshire President Roger Hutton, who resigned from his post amid dealing with Rafiq’s allegations, said the club is institutionally racist. Hutton said the ECB “refused to help” when he approached the governing body after learning of Rafiq’s allegations.

For Butt, who has been involved in sport in the Yorkshire area for much of his life, the lack of accountability in response to Rafiq’s allegations has been stark.

“The institution has been quite arrogant about feeling like they could really get away without having to do anything,” he says.

“It actually shows in the way they handled Azeem Rafiq and the whole situation. We certainly hope the first thing they do is recognize that there is a problem.

“That’s one thing they’ve never done, they’ve never seen it as a problem… But I think they’re still in that denial stage.”

CNN has reached out to Yorkshire for a response to Butt’s comments.

On Thursday, Rafiq apologized for anti-Semitic comments he made in 2011 in response to the appearance of a screenshot of messages.

“I am incredibly angry with myself and apologize to the Jewish community and anyone who has rightly been offended by this,” Rafiq said.

Commenting on the apology, Marie van der Zyl, Chair of the Council of Deputies of British Jews, said: “Azeem Rafiq has suffered terribly at the hands of racists in cricket, so he will understand how much pain this exchange will cause to Jews who have supported him.

“His apology certainly seems sincere and we have no reason to believe that he is not entirely sincere.”

Kamlesh Patel, who recently took over from Hutton as Yorkshire chairman, has vowed the club will change.

“There is no quick fix for the obvious problems that have been identified, and the problems are complex, not least the charge of institutional racism that must be addressed immediately,” he said in a statement. pronunciation.

“Azeem noted that it’s not about individuals, it’s about the structure and processes of the Club, and we need to address that.

“Obviously we have good people at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and that gives me hope that we can do that.”

‘Glass ceiling’

Although Rafiq’s testimony made headlines this week, Butt says the Yorkshire region has been mistreating South Asian cricketers, even at grassroots level, for decades.

He is currently chairman of the Quaid-e-Azam Sunday Cricket League (QeASCL), which was founded in 1980 in an effort to create more opportunities for Asian cricketers in Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.

“For a young Asian person to join the local club, that was just a no-go area for them,” explains Butt of the reasons behind the league’s formation.

He adds: “In the sport of cricket there is a big gap if you come from the South Asian community and come from an inner-city area and not to a [fee-paying] public school.

“You will be at a great disadvantage in participating in cricket as you will unfortunately lack access to facilities, grounds and all the other things that make things more accessible.”

Over the years, a handful of players who played for teams in the QeASCL have gone on to play professional cricket, including Adil Rashid from Yorkshire and England.

Yorkshire is home to a large South Asian population, but the county side did not lift the rule for selecting Yorkshire-born players until 1992.

“We’ve always known that our young people are making progress, they’re going to have to be twice as good as their white counterparts to progress,” Butt says.

“Obviously once they’re in the system and the higher they go…there seems to be barriers, there still seems to be that glass ceiling. And it is clear that young people are still discriminated against.”

Route restrictions are not just unique to Yorkshire. According to the ECB, South Asian communities represent 30% of all cricketers in England and Wales, but only 4% of first-class cricketers from the province are of South Asian descent.

The ECB operates a South Asian Action Plan to create more opportunities for — and better connect with — South Asian communities.

‘Meaningful moment for change’

The week before Rafiq’s testimony in the UK Parliament, in which he described cricket’s racism problem as “worse than society”, those who have experienced discrimination in sport have been urged to present their perceptions and experiences to the Independent Commission for Equity on Cricket (ICEC) ).

Cindy Butts, president of the ICEC, told the BBC said more than 1,000 people came forward to share their experiences in the week after the call for evidence was made.

“In the coming years we will see this as an important moment for change in cricket and society,” said former England cricketer Monty Panesar. told CNN this week.

“Azeem Rafiq is to be applauded for his brave remarks. He is ready to work with the ECB and the Yorkshire County Cricket Club to address some of the issues in our game.”

