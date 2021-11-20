Mizzou Football: PREGAMIN FLORIDA – Rock M Nation

Another somewhat quiet week for Drink apart from landing a JUCO DE commit for the 2022 class. I’m not used to drinking and playing antics…that’s the whole damn reason I renamed this part of Pregamin in the first place!

However, I’m curious to see what (if anything) comes of the rematch of last year’s impromptu brawl that Dan Mullen decided to start. If Drinkwitz has anything to say about it, it will all be a thing of the past.

Drinkwitz on the Florida brawl in 2020: “Last year was last year. We put that to bed.” Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) Nov 16, 2021

Drinkwitz, of course, had nothing to do with the brawl that started last year. If you recall, Mullen sprinted to the sidelines of Tiger before half-time and started berating Drinkwitz for a game he had nothing to do with before letting his team battle it out in midfield and doing nothing to discourage them. . He came out in the post-game dressed as Darth Vader, clearly forgetting that Darth Vader is coming to his end gasping for air on a failing spacecraft after realizing he’d wasted his life and massive powers using small fury- and revenge plans.

Who says art doesn’t imitate life?

Hey, it’s all black time!

It’s for sure that I don’t hate the oval tiger as much as many of you crazies. Maybe because it’s the logo I grew up with, but I think it’s a nice highlighting logo when used in the right context, ie when the uniforms are monochromatic. It helps things stand out a little without standing out at a lot of. Another worthy entrant to this year’s Best Uniform nominees.

After many people wrote off Missouri after a bad spell in September and October, the Tigers revived their post-season hopes with a win over South Carolina. Do you think Mizzou has turned a corner, or have they just taken advantage of a bad team?

Denny Medley-US TODAY Sports

Aaron Dryden, staff football analyst: I think there have been clear improvements in a number of areas. The defense line has taken their game up a notch. That much is clear. They kept Georgia and South Carolina to the ground a combined 225 yards. Compare that to the result against Tennessee, where they gave more than double the yards… It’s hard not to see that improvement. The South Carolina opponent isn’t a world beater, but they seem to be a competent team on the rise, and we know how good Georgia is, so I think it’s fair to say the team may have turned a corner.

Josh Matejka, Deputy Site Manager: Can it be both? I think it’s pretty clear at this point that Missouri isn’t as bad as it seemed during the A&M losses in Tennessee and Texas. After all, they had a chance to beat Kentucky late in Lexington and played in OT at Chestnut Hill. Flip any of the single-score games on this ledger and Missouri is 6-4 with the potential for a really good season still on the line. They have clearly come out of rock bottom and, if not ascendant, are at least finding their footing.

However, it’s probably too early to say they’ve really turned a corner. Even if they’re on the rise, a one-score win over South Carolina at home probably isn’t the compelling evidence we need to see. If Missouri consistently looks like they did in the first 75 percent of last week’s game, I’ll totally commit that they came up with it. But I think we need to see some more.

Parker Gillam, football beat writer: This team has certainly come a long way from that early slump. Tyler Badie is the same and Connor Bazelak is largely the same. What has changed is the work in the trenches. Both offensive and defensive linemen have made great strides over the course of the season.

Baselak is no longer haunted by the backfield and the attack line seems to play as a more cohesive unit. The defensive front seven, dragged through the mud week after week early in the season, has improved dramatically. As players like Blaze Alldredge have said, the defense now understands Wilks’ plan and is playing more downhill and with more confidence. This has resulted in great performances defending the point against Georgia and South Carolina, and if this continues, we may have to hold off on Fire Coach Wilks’ talk for a while.

Many have been calling for a change in QB over the past few weeks, but Eli Drinkwitz held his own against Connor Bazelak…until the end of last week’s win, when Drink drew him for Brady Cook in critical time. Have we seen the last of, Connor Bazelak: QB1, or will he get another chance on Saturday?

Denny Medley-US TODAY Sports

Aaron Dryden: I think Baselak will get a fresh start.

As the owner of pretty much every animal on Baselak Island, I even have to wonder if it’s a good idea to trot him there. Turnover killed this team and he was at the forefront of it. He also hasn’t been healthy enough, or willing enough to use his legs to stretch out and pick up yards.

That said, if Bazelak gets a fresh start, that should tell you what Eli Drinkwitz thinks about where his other QB options are. If Brady Cook or Tyler Macon were better, or could execute the game plan better, you have to believe they would be in the game at this point.

Of course Drinkwitz sees this differently.

Josh Matejka: All the rumblings we heard definitely suggest Drinkwitz going back to Baselak against the Gators and… I don’t know, man. I just don’t see it. Drinkwitz himself didn’t trust Bazelak enough to make good decisions and clear things up against a bad South Carolina team last week, and that was after Bazelak brought the Gamecocks back with some very questionable decisions. Missouri is suddenly staring at a very possible berth for a bowl, and you’re telling me Drinkwitz’s best option is a guy who hasn’t made any measurable improvements over last season? The coach knows more than I do, but Drinkwitz’s continued confidence in Baselak over Cook or Macon baffles me.

Parker Gillam: I think Drinkwitz still has faith in Baselak. Whether that’s true or not, it seems to be. There’s no denying that he has the best control of the attack and is capable of playing at a high level, but whether it be from injuries or a shaky confidence, Bazelak has simply not been the same man this season.

Still, I would say he gives this team the best chance of winning. The only scenario I see him in the crate is if he keeps throwing mind-bending interceptions, especially early in games. The mistakes against South Carolina gave the Gamecocks some momentum early on, but against Florida and Arkansas the margin of error will be smaller. I see Drinkwitz having a quick trigger, but I think Baselak is still starting.

Florida is currently a hot, hot mess and needs an Emory Jones career day to save them from Samford, a week after being trampled by South Carolina. Dan Mullen looks to the end of his Gator days. Is there still a fight, or are they done?

Kim Klement-US TODAY Sports

Aaron Dryden: That guy Dan Mullen is COOKED.

The average Florida fan believes they need to dominate teams like Missouri and if they somehow find a way to lose to Missouri while also guaranteeing themselves nothing better than a 7-6 record, Florida will Florida fans follow. They will revolt, and it will get nasty like every four years.

For example, I can’t think of a better man to make this happen.

Josh Matejka: It’s Florida, so you’re looking at a kind of dual reality here. Despite their heavily researched focus on recruiting this season, they will be quite talented. But there also seems to be a kind of cyclical apathy in that program where every three years a disappointing season culminates in a complete meltdown in the last month. Fortunately, Missouri always seems to be there to capitalize on. With the high standards Florida has I can’t see how they settle for a loss to Mizzou and Florida State to end the season. But if Mullen can win at least one of those games (especially the season cap against the Seminoles), I can see him returning for 2022.

Parker Gillam: This is a proud football program, and this is the dream job of the man in charge. Dan Mullen isn’t the type of person to just turn around and die, and there’s still a ton of talent on this team. A bowl berth is still on the line for the Gators and they have a lot of young talent they want to get on the pitch. Therefore, no, I don’t think this program has given up on this team and they will continue to play hard. Their defense may not be great, but at the very least they will put a lot of points on the board.

CHOOSE EM! Even with their struggles, DraftKings Florida has a nine point favorite over Missouri for the game in Columbia. Can Missouri Topple the Books and Make the Bowl Eligible? If so, who should step down?

Denny Medley-US TODAY Sports

Aaron Dryden: Florida is favored by 9 is actually quite funny. They haven’t done anything that deserves that kind of respect. It will be cold, it will be dark, and I have a feeling Faurot Field may be rocking a little harder than usual.

I’m knocking down Mizzou +9 and the Mizzou ML in this post and in real life too. Whatever the O/U for Tyler Badie’s total yards, take it over.

31-21, Mizzou.

Josh Matejka: After the way Florida has played for the past two weeks, I can’t imagine winning this game by more than a touchdown, so the Vegas line confuses me. Despite all the criticism the Missouri defense has received (justified criticism, I should add), it seems to be improving at the right time. They will still have a great time putting up with Florida’s ongoing attack, but should be able to take advantage of the ash of what used to be Todd Grantham’s defense.

I think this is probably more of a toss game than anyone wants to think, and I can’t see either team running away with it. But I will say that, going back to 2022, Drinkwitz seems to have the ability to make his players believe in themselves, even when things seem bad. That belief seems to have started in recent weeks and is in stark contrast to what is happening in the Dan Mullens team. For that reason (and the cold weather), Ill will take Missouri by a score of 45-42. Bet it’s over, kids.

Parker Gillam: They certainly can and I think they will. Each university team has an extremely low and an extremely high season. Mizzous low was the game in Tennessee, and their high is likely to come in the latter part of the season. This seems to be a more united team than earlier in the year, and they seem to understand what this coaching staff wants from them now. If the defense can continue their positive trend then this team is able to be who we were for the season.

Now it certainly won’t be easy. Floridas offense is explosive and can go score-for-score with almost any team. It will take a clean day for Baselak (it makes no sense to easily take off a poor Florida defense) and another strong defensive performance to win this game. With two powerful attacks and questionable defenses, it seems that a turnover or key special teams play will determine the outcome of this game. That screams one name based on how the season has gone: Kris Abrams-Draine.

I think Mizzou is definitely covering, and I would write the score as 31-28 in favor of the Tigers.