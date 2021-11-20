China denies knowledge of tennis star Peng Shuai’s disappearance after rape allegation

China’s foreign ministry insists it is not aware of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai, the tennis professional who disappeared after accusing a top former official of sexually abusing her.

Most important points: US has demanded “independent and verifiable proof” of Ms Peng’s safety

US has demanded “independent and verifiable proof” of Ms Peng’s safety Top-ranked men’s player Novak Djokovic says tournaments in China should be canceled until issue is resolved

Top-ranked men’s player Novak Djokovic says tournaments in China should be canceled until issue is resolved A spokesman for the State Department told reporters he was “unaware of the situation”

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the case was “not a diplomatic matter and I am not aware of the situation”.

The ministry has consistently denied knowledge of the matter since Ms Peng made her allegation more than two weeks ago.

The 35-year-old former top women’s doubles player won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

Ms. Peng has also competed in three Olympic Games, and her disappearance is getting more attention as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Games starting on February 4.

China’s high-profile disappearances Peng Shuai disappeared after an explosive #MeToo claim about a top social media official. She joins a growing list of missing persons. read more

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Chinese authorities must “provide independent and verifiable proof of her whereabouts and that she is safe”.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply concerned about reports that tennis player Peng Shuai appears to be missing, and we join the call for the People’s Republic of China to provide independent, verifiable evidence of her. deliver. abode.”

“Women around the world deserve that reports of sexual assault are taken seriously and investigated.”

Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights agency in Geneva, said it called for “a full transparency investigation into her allegation of sexual assault”.

Sexual Abuse Support Services:

“And I think we would say that should be the case with all allegations of sexual assault. It’s really important to be accountable, to ensure justice for the victims,” ​​she said.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) declined to comment, saying in an emailed statement: “Experience shows that quiet diplomacy offers the best opportunity to resolve such questions.”

“This explains why the IOC will not comment further at this stage.”

Top player Novak Djokovic, one of several tennis stars who spoke about Ms Peng’s situation, said he would support a decision to cancel tournaments in China unless the issue is resolved.

Ms. Peng has competed in three Olympic Games for China. ( AP: Andy Wong )

“This is horrific. I mean, a person is missing,” Djokovic said during the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.

“The whole community, the tennis community, needs to support her and her family, make sure she’s safe and sound, because if you were to hold tournaments on Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a little strange.”

Ms Peng wrote in a lengthy social media post on Nov. 2 that she was forced to have sex with Zhang Gaoli at his home three years ago, despite repeated refusals.

Mr. Zhang, 75, is a former Deputy Prime Minister who served on the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee.

Well-known tennis figures demand that Ms Peng’s whereabouts be found out. ( Twitter )

The post was quickly removed from Ms Peng’s verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, but screenshots of the allegation were shared on the internet.

Steve Simon, the chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, questioned the authenticity of what a Chinese state media said this week was an email addressed to him in which Ms Peng said she was safe and the assault charge was false.

It was shared on Twitter by CGTN, the international arm of China’s state broadcaster CCTV.

The State Council Information Office, which represents the Chinese government, did not respond to questions emailed about Ms. Peng’s current situation and Mr. Simon’s doubts about the email.

AP