Field Hockey: Eastern Takes T or C Crown After Hecks Historic Winner After The Buzzer (VIDEOS)

Ryleigh Heck felt like she was letting her team down.

She trotted off the field after being given a green card with 4:25 to go in the final of the Tournament of Champions and her team was one behind.

All she could do was sit, watch and hope.

Those nerves turned to cheers about 30 seconds later, when Olivia White tied the game with an accidental jump to the right side of the cage.

That set the table for one of the most epic finishes in New Jersey hockey history.

Heck got a pass from a corner that extended play outside of the rules and made a textbook move to evade the defenders and threw the ball into the back of the cage.

In that split second, the senior not only lifted Eastern, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 4-3 victory over No. 3 Oak Knoll to win the Tournament of Champions final at Kean University in Union , but she also set a national single-season scoring record with her 125th and final goal of the season.

Two seconds left on the clock and I’m just thinking about it and doing what you can so as not to disappoint, Heck said. It was just surreal and I’m so glad my team and I ended up together.

Heck admits she wasn’t thinking about the record. It was about ending her career on top of the hockey mountain. Her career started at a high level with a title in 2018, but the team lost in 2019 and did not get a chance to play for the championship in 2020.

These kids have worked so hard, said East coach Kerry Heck. I have to give kudos to all my seniors. They persevered. They survived through adversity.

We were so hungry to win this. It’s a great way to end our senior year. I definitely wanted to end it on this note, added Izzy Bianco, another senior.

For the second game in a row, the Vikings showed that perseverance. Oak Knoll essentially punched Eastern in the face out of the gate, scoring 23 seconds into the game en route to a 3-0 lead.

Instead of collapsing, the team kept its cool and came right back into the game.

It was exciting, Bianco said of the start. Oak Knolls a very good team. We knew they wouldn’t give up, but we didn’t want to give up either. We recently returned, we may come back again. We just had to play harder.

After Heck scored twice to make it a one-goal game at halftime and White tied the score in the fourth, it was Bianco and Heck who recorded the move that will go down in history as one of the most memorable in history. eastern history.

Heck had an idea of ​​where the open spaces would be based on previous angles and she found that spot.

When their careers are over, the two seem destined to become coaches.

It could happen in 10 or 20 years, Heck said. You never know!

But for now, the two can celebrate their second Tournament of Champions title together in a historic close to the 2021 season.

