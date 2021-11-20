Horsford chosen out of 23 for inaugural Pan American Junior Games





Reigning NACAC Javelin Champion Tyriq Horsford is one of 23 athletes chosen to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Pan American Junior Games in Cali, Columbia from November 25 to December 5. The 21-year-old Mississippi State pitcher is part of a team of five that represents Trinidad and Tobago in athletics. Trinidad and Tobago will compete in eight sports, track and field, boxing, canoe sprint, 3×3 basketball, cycling, swimming, triathlon and weightlifting. Trinidad and Tobago will be competing in the basketball 3×3 and canoe sprint for the first time, which will also see weightlifting making a welcome return. Diane Henderson has been appointed Chef de Mission for the event and leads a team of 17 officials in Team Trinidad and Tobago. Officials include Ismael Matrapa, who coached Keshorn Walcott to Olympic gold in the javelin throw in 2012, and Kirt “The Technician” Sinnette. Jason Gooding, who was a triathlon official at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, is the triathlon official supporting athlete Jean-Marc Granderson. T&T team: Athletics – Tyriq Horsford, Kelsey Daniel, Ianna Roach, Clement Campbell, Anson Moses Boxing – Juan Rodriguez, Reynold Cox Canoe Sprint – Josiah Clarke, Matthew Robinson Basketball 3×3: Jael Lewis, Jenali Valley, Ahkeem Boyd, Ahkeel Boyd Cycling – Michael Ackee, Tariq Woods, Zion Pulido, Syrese Christian Swimming – Kael Yorke, Gabriela Donahue, Graham Chatoor, Nikolai Blackman, Zarek Wilson, Ornella Walker Triathlon – Jean-Marc Granderson Weightlifting – Farianne Omalo Civil servants Diane Henderson (Chef de Mission), Rheeza Grant (COVID19 Officer), Jelani Baptiste )Physiotherapist/Medical Officer), Dennora George (Massage Therapist) Wendell Williams, Ishmael Matrapa (Athletics) Kirt Sinnette (boxing) Arnold Thomas, Barry Stewart (Basketball 3×3) Roger Frontin, Gregory Dandrade, Kevin Tinto (cycling) Mosi Denoon (Swimming) Jason Gooding (Triathlon) Anthony Marcano (Weightlifting)

