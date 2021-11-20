Cricket Australia remains silent on why Tim Paine was allowed to remain as Test captain





Freudenstein acknowledged that the test captain’s office must meet the highest standards, but was unable to obtain an explanation from the board colleagues present in 2018 as to why they came to their decision. Michelle Tredenick and John Harnden remain on the board from three years ago. I don’t think I can go back to a decision that was made back in 2018 because I don’t have enough knowledge and I can’t go back to look at that decision, Freudenstein said. But what I can say is that all of the current Australian cricket board, including the members who were on the board in 2018, is very clear that if the same circumstances were to arise today, we would make a different decision. There’s a lot of context and things for 2018 that I can’t talk about. The change in the CA’s stance came after the organization was notified last week of a News Corp investigation into the landmark case. The episode also raised questions about the robustness of a code of conduct that exempted Paine from messaging a cricket employee. Loading I think the code of conduct is appropriate, but we will always review all of our policies and procedures, Freudenstein said. And I think it’s important to note that a lot of things have changed since then. I’ve talked about some of the player education that has moved on as a full player education program that tackles a whole range of things, including texting. It has been in place since the 2018/19 season. Every player must now complete annual integrity education. And we’ve completely revised our Entity Harassment and Discrimination Policy. So we continued to review our policy and we will continue to review it as an organization. The board has given Paine the green light to continue playing, although his future as a player has yet to be decided by selectors. As it stands, he is the only wicketkeeper named in the Ashes squad to be announced during the week. The Tasmanians tried to prove his fitness was a hurdle on Saturday when the game was washed out in a Hobart-class match that was to serve as his comeback to competitive cricket. Fast bowler and vice-captain Pat Cummins is the overwhelming favorite to succeed Paine as the 47th human Test captain, but no appointment will be made until CA completes what it describes as a thorough but now accelerated process for the new skipper. Freudenstein also said former captain Steve Smith would not be disqualified from official position after serving his leadership ban for his role in the affair with the ball.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/sport/cricket/cricket-australia-admits-it-was-a-mistake-to-not-disclose-paine-investigation-20211120-p59alv.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos