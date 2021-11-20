Sports
This Switch Almost Saved Iowa State Football Against Texas Tech
AMES After an interception and a three-and-out to start the second half, Matt Campbell had seen enough.
Down 31-14to Texas Techlast week with a running game struggling to crack 3 yards per carry, the Iowa State coach had a message for his offense, especially quarterback Brock Purdy and coordinator Tom Manning.
Listen, guys, it’s a different game than what we had planned, Campbell recalled this week. We have to switch.
Were totally revamping how this was going on. We started playing quickly. Brock, put it in your hands. Tom, who was going to throw to open the running game, and we had to play fast because we were against the time.
What followed was 306 yards of offense and 24 points in just 20 minutes of football, albeit in a losing effort thanks to a 62-yard field goal from the Red Raiders as time went on.
I give Coach Manning a lot of credit. I give our staff a lot of credit because you had to flip the script really quickly, Campbell said, and I also give Brock a lot of credit because I think he was really able to get into a great rhythm in the third and halfway through the fourth quarter that gave us the opportunity to get back into the football game and almost stand a chance of winning it.
That was certainly a unique challenge.
Up to that point, the Iowa state violation had had little success. The Cyclones, who face number 11 Oklahoma on Saturday (11 a.m.; FOX) had just 139 yards of total offense in the middle of the third quarter and only one scoring run over 16 yards.
You need to figure out the reasons why your plan isn’t working, Manning said. Is it execution? Is it a different cover? Do they change the front? Sometimes you have to go through a few series to scrape a game plan before you have an understanding of what they really do differently.
“You have to think: are we going to stick with this one? Are we going to adjust things a little bit? And sometimes based on the circumstances of the football game you have to say not only what (defenses) are doing, but in terms of time, score, number of possessions what can we do? Is there a matchup that we can take advantage of?
The adjustment Iowa State successfully made against the Red Raiders shifted to a new strategy rather than a new plan.
You need to change the way you approach a little bit, Charlie Kolar said. Go beyond the limits, getfirstdowns.
It just speeds up the exercise from 2 minutes to the whole game. That’s the biggest part.
The biggest problem for Iowa State was the inability to run the ball with All-American Breece Hall, who had 18 rushes for 51 yards (2.8 YPC).
Everyone in the box that could be in the box is there, said Campbell of the technical defense crowding the line of scrimmage, and so I chuckle a little when people get behind the offensive line who don’t know football and don’t know there are nine guys in the box are who try the running game.
That doesn’t change the fact that we can and should be better, because there were times when we weren’t the standard of what we wanted on Saturday, but I don’t think it’s a global perspective of, ‘Oh my god, we’re so far out there.'”
And as the running game plan shifted, it didn’t necessarily turn away from Hall, who had three catches for 25 yards and an astonishing 14-yard catch-and-run touchdown.
You can still feed Breece, Campbell said. What makes Breece special Breece doesn’t just have to grab the ball by having it handed to him. He can also get the ball through the air.
You have to be able to get him the ball in multiple ways, and it doesn’t always have to be there and you also have to be able to block nine guys in the box sometimes. We’ve done that here. We were able to do that well. We weren’t as good as we had to be on Saturday to do that.
That led to the switch that helped Iowa State nearly save its shot at the Big 12 title game, though Jonathan Garibay’s leg turned out to be the deciding weapon in the end.
That’s where it’s great to have a veteran quarterback where you have great consistency, Campbell said. Literally, that adjustment gives every chance to win the match at the end of the football match.
Travis Hines covers Iowa State University sports for the Des Moines Register and Ames Tribune. Contact him at[email protected]or (515) 284-8000. ffollow him on @TravisHines21.
