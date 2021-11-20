Peng Shuai: Missing Chinese tennis player to appear in public ‘soon’, state media says | world news

Missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai was staying “free” in her own home and will be making public appearances soon, a prominent state media journalist said.

Peng, a former Wimbledon doubles champion, disappeared after he posted a social media post on Nov. 2 accusing a former top official of forcing her to have sex after she played tennis at his home.

Her original post on Weibo has been deleted and neither former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli nor the Chinese government has responded to her allegation.

Peng Shuai in an image purportedly posted by the missing Chinese tennis player



Peng Shuai



Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin – of the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party in China – wrote on Twitter: “For the past few days, she has been staying free in her own house and she did not want to be disturbed. She will appear in public and participate soon to a number of activities.”

The mystery surrounding the tennis champion took a fresh turn on Friday after photos emerged claiming she was relaxing at home, surrounded by stuffed animals and with a gray cat.

Experts expressed skepticism and doubted the authenticity of the images.

An email allegedly from Peng was released by CGTN on Wednesday, but doubts have also been raised about its authenticity.

It says the assault allegation is “not true” and adds: “I am not missing, nor am I unsafe. I just rested at home and everything is fine”.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Joe Biden administration is “deeply concerned” about the situation.

She said: “We join the call on the authorities of the People’s Republic of China to provide independent and verifiable evidence of her whereabouts and that she is safe. I cannot speak… on the details of the case or more details about where that could be, of course, but I want to be clear where the United States stands, in general.

“First, every report of sexual assault must be investigated and we support a woman’s ability to speak up and take responsibility, whether it be here or around the world.

“Second, we will continue to champion freedom of expression and we know that the People’s Republic of China has zero tolerance for criticism and has a record of silencing those who speak out, and we continue to condemn those practices.”

Amid growing concern about her whereabouts, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to withdraw tournaments from China and the men’s ATP has demanded clarity from Chinese authorities.

WTA stands up to China over missing tennis player Peng Shuai case



It comes after Andy Murray and the Lawn Tennis Association joined an online campaign to help find Peng.

Other tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, are concerned about her whereabouts.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed Friday that it was not aware of the controversy.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters it was “not a diplomatic matter and I am not aware of the situation”.

Steve Simon, the head of the WTA, said it “only raises my concerns about her safety and whereabouts”.

“I find it hard to believe that Peng Shuai wrote the email we received or believe what is attributed to her,” he said. said in a statement.

Peng Shuai showed incredible courage in describing a sexual assault allegation against a former top official in the Chinese government.

“The WTA and the rest of the world need independent and verifiable proof that she is safe. I have tried repeatedly to reach her through numerous forms of communication, but to no avail.”