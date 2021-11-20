Prep Championships Today: Volleyball, Cross Country, Hockey





State Championship girls volleyball SECTION II (2) Larkspur Redwood (29-6) vs. (1) Carlsbad (24-11) When: 4 p.m., Santiago Canyon College, Orange Carlsbad has won 8 straight games, including a win over Newport Harbor in the Southern California Regional Finals. Rylee Schulz goes to Wyoming, while Cayla Payne goes to Colorado. Auburn Tomkinson has verbally committed to Texas. Redwood rallied from losing the first two sets to defeat Clovis in the Northern California Regional Finals. Setter Kaley Mathews is the team leader and has verbally committed to play beach at UCLA. The Giants also depend on OH Brooke Leslie, Jaden Hendrickson and Emma McDermott. Redwood has won 4 consecutive matches. TERRY MONAHAN CIF Section Championships San Diego Cross-country skiing Website: Morley Field, Balboa Park When: 8:30 a.m. Dept. III Boys; 9:00 Dept. IV boys; 9:30 Dept. III Girls; 10:05 Dept. IV Girls; 10:40 Dept. v Boys; 11:10 Dept. i Girls; 11:45 Dept. II Boys; 12:15 Dept. V Girls; 12:50 Dept. 1 boys; 1:20 Dept. II Girls. Distance: 3 miles. Guys individuals to watch: The spotlight is on the Div. V Championships. Francis Parker’s undefeated Kenan Pala and Santa Fe Christians Mark Trammell renew their rivalry. Sage Creeks Bryce Gilmore in Div. IV is the big favorite. Boys teams to watch: Francis Parker and Santa Fe Christian are considered strong contenders for the top 5 in the state. Otay Ranch (I), Mt Carmel (II), Cathedral Catholic (III) and Sage Creek (IV) were #1 in the section this week. Girls individuals to watch: Sage Creek’s Stormy Wallace is the priceless favorite in Division IV after her impressive win over Mount SAC. Division I promises to be a showdown with Torrey Pines Annika Salz, Del Nortes Hannah Riggins and Rancho Bernardos Jacey Farmer all looking for the gold medal. Girls teams to watch: Cathedral Catholic and Sage Creek have a special focus. Cathedral is the No. 1 ranked team in the state in Div. III, while Sage Creek will be chasing its fourth straight section Div. IV title. Del Norte (I), Poway (II) and Parker (V) were No. 1 in the latest poll. STEVE BRAND Field hockey At Hilltop HS Tickets: $12 adults, $9 students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased from GoFan. Division II Time: 11 hours (6) Mount Carmel (17-7-1) vs (4) Valley Center (17-1) Mount Carmel reached the final with victories over Mira Mesa (5-0), Bonita Vista (2-1) and University City (2-1). Valley Center had a bye, then defeated Rancho Bernardo (1-0) and San Dieguito Academy (2-1) in the playoffs. The Sundevils and Jaguars have played twice, splitting the 2-1 decisions. division I Time: 1:30 PM (5) Rancho Buena Vista (12-13) vs. (2) La Costa Canyon (12-13) RBV defeated arch-rival Vista (3-0), Mission Vista score not found and Bishops (2-0) in the playoffs. LCC had a bye, then defeated Fallbrook (4-0) and San Pasqual (2-1). RBV defeated LCC 2-0 in September. Open Division (3) Torrey Pines (23-3) vs. (1) Scripp’s Ranch (18-2-1) Time: 4 p.m. Torrey Pines defeated La Jolla (3-0) and Poway (1-0) to reach the final. Scripps Ranch defeated Cathedral Catholic (8-2) and Canyon Crest (2-1). The teams in the championship game met in September and Scripps Ranch won 5-1. JOHN MAFFE Monahan and Brand are freelance writers. Maffei is a staff writer.

