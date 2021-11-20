Sports
How table tennis brought the US and China together
The 2021 World Table Tennis Championships will all start at 23rd Nov 2021 in Houston, Texas. This is the first time in history that the United States of America (USA) has hosted this prestigious event, which is held just months after the 50e Anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy.
What is ping pong diplomacy?
As the name suggests, ping pong or table tennis diplomacy was a diplomatic strategy carried out by the US and the People’s Republic of China to restore their otherwise messy political relations during the Cold War era.
In the late 1940s, the US saw China as an aggressor nation and imposed an economic embargo on the East Asian country after it entered the Korean War in 1950. The next two decades flew by without much diplomatic or economic trade between the US and China.
However, by the late 1960s and early 1970s, both countries realized the need to restore relations with each other. China needed the US as an ally due to deteriorating relations with the Soviet Union, while the US needed China for peace negotiations with North Vietnam.
This is where Ping Pong Diplomacy came in.
The Chinese government under Mao Zedong, who had always viewed sports as a means of improving diplomatic relations, invited the US table tennis contingent to the country in 1971.
But how did this happen?
The American paddlers were busy with the 31NS World Table Tennis Championships in Nagoya, Japan when they received this invitation. That particular tournament marked China’s return to the World Cup after a six-year absence.
During one of the practices, the American paddler Glenn Cowan missed his team bus back to the hotel. He was practicing with a Chinese player, Liang Geliang, when he realized this.
With no other way to get back to the hotel, Cowan had to board the Chinese team bus. While a majority of the Chinese players on the bus reacted hostile to the presence of an American, Zhuang Zedong was rather friendly.
Already a three-time world champion by then, Zedong shook hands with Cowan, presented him with a gift, and even addressed him through an English translator.
Just as the players got off the bus, nearby Chinese media Zhuang Zedong and Glenn Cowan clicked. This small interaction between the two star sailors came as something unexpected to the whole world, given the tense relations between China and the US.
Long before that, the US table tennis team had informed China’s foreign affairs department that they were interested in visiting the country. The proposal was subsequently rejected, but Mao Zedong, who had noticed the interaction between Zhuang and Cowan, saw an opportunity to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries and invited the US table tennis team to visit the country.
The American rowers visited China in early April 1971 and became the first official American delegation to visit the Chinese capital since the year 1949. The team then played some fun matches and visited some tourist spots in the country during their stay.
This later paved the way for US President Richard Nixon’s famous visit to China in February 1972.
Just two months after Nixon’s visit to China, a Chinese table tennis delegation led by Zhuang Zedong traveled to China to play matches with the students of the University of Maryland, with the US president’s daughter in the stands.
This entire period helped to ease existing tensions between the US and China and eventually became known as the ‘Ping Pong Diplomacy’.
