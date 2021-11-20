How table tennis brought the US and China together

The 2021 World Table Tennis Championships will all start at 23rd Nov 2021 in Houston, Texas. This is the first time in history that the United States of America (USA) has hosted this prestigious event, which is held just months after the 50e Anniversary of Ping Pong Diplomacy.

What is ping pong diplomacy?

As the name suggests, ping pong or table tennis diplomacy was a diplomatic strategy carried out by the US and the People’s Republic of China to restore their otherwise messy political relations during the Cold War era.

In the late 1940s, the US saw China as an aggressor nation and imposed an economic embargo on the East Asian country after it entered the Korean War in 1950. The next two decades flew by without much diplomatic or economic trade between the US and China.

However, by the late 1960s and early 1970s, both countries realized the need to restore relations with each other. China needed the US as an ally due to deteriorating relations with the Soviet Union, while the US needed China for peace negotiations with North Vietnam.

This is where Ping Pong Diplomacy came in.

The Chinese government under Mao Zedong, who had always viewed sports as a means of improving diplomatic relations, invited the US table tennis contingent to the country in 1971.

But how did this happen?

The American paddlers were busy with the 31NS World Table Tennis Championships in Nagoya, Japan when they received this invitation. That particular tournament marked China’s return to the World Cup after a six-year absence.

During one of the practices, the American paddler Glenn Cowan missed his team bus back to the hotel. He was practicing with a Chinese player, Liang Geliang, when he realized this.