Where is Peng Shuai? Disappearance of Chinese tennis star unites world leaders | world news

The disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai is gaining momentum around the world, with the United States and the United Nations demanding proof of her whereabouts and well-being. Peng has been missing since she claimed to have been sexually exploited by a former deputy prime minister of China.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the administration of President Joe Biden wanted China to provide “independent, verifiable evidence” of Peng’s whereabouts and expressed “deep concern” about the former world doubles champion.

The United Nations urged a fully transparent investigation into Peng’s allegations against communist party superpower Zhang Gaoli.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull tournaments from China over Peng’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, China said it was not aware of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai. Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the matter was not a diplomatic matter and that I am not aware of the situation.

The ministry has consistently denied knowledge of the matter since Peng made her allegation more than two weeks ago.

Peng’s social media post about the allegation was quickly removed and the topic has been barred from discussion on China’s heavily censored internet.

However, a prominent state media reporter said Peng was staying “freely” in her own home and will appear in public “soon”.

“For the past few days, she has been staying free in her own house and did not want to be disturbed. She will soon appear in public and participate in some activities,” said Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times on Twitter. .

The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party in China.

The 35-year-old former top women’s doubles player won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. Peng has also competed in three Olympics, making her disappearance all the more prominent as Beijing begins hosting the Winter Games. February 4.