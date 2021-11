Novak Djokovic backs WTA threat to cut ties with China after Peng Shuai disappears

Novak Djokovic said Friday he supports the WTA’s threat to cut lucrative business ties with China if tennis star Peng Shuai goes missing and her allegations of sexual assault against a top Communist Party official are not investigated. Speaking to reporters after beating Cameron Norrie at the ATP Finals in Turin, the world’s number one men’s Djokovic offered his support to Women’s Tennis Association boss Steve Simon, who said Thursday he is willing losing hundreds of millions of dollars in Chinese business to ensure Peng’s safety. “I hope she is found and that she is healthy and that everything is in order, at least the worst is avoided. I absolutely support the statement of the WTA as an organization and also their chairman,” said Djokovic, a 20-year-old Grand Slam Champion. “The entire tennis community needs to support her and her family and make sure she is safe and healthy. Because if you have tournaments on Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a bit strange, so I understand why the WTA is like that’ taken a stand.” Former Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion Peng claimed on Chinese social media earlier this month that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had “forced” her into sex and that they were in an on-again, off-again relationship. The claims were quickly deleted from the Twitter-esque Weibo platform, and the 35-year-old has not been seen since. Her disappearance has sparked a spate of calls to China to reveal her whereabouts, including from women’s tennis icons Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. The Professional Tennis Players Association, co-founded by Djokovic, said they would be willing to take action if China failed to provide verifiable proof of Peng’s safety. “We have to stand together, whether it’s a male or a female player, whether it’s a single player or multiple players going through something like this, it’s necessary and quite logical that we get behind our peers in trying on one or the other. other way to give support.” Djokovic added. promoted “Unifying means coming together and figuring out what action we can take. Not just players, but players with ATP, WTA, but all the governing bodies of our sport and I’m very pleased that there was an initiated response from both ATP and WTA presidents because this is horrifying is. “I hope for the sake of tennis and for the sake of Chinese tennis that she is found, because it is terrible.” Topics mentioned in this article

