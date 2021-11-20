The cricket Australia has admitted Tim Paine should have been brought down as Test Australia captain when he was first investigated over a texting scandal three years ago, with background checks now due on potential captaincy successors.

Paine said goodbye to the Test captain in tears on Friday afternoon, less than three weeks before the opening. Ashes clash against England after he admitted to sending inappropriate texts to a female Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

Paine was investigated by both the state and national sporting authorities in 2018 and was acquitted at the time of violating Cricket Australia’s code of conduct. After recovering on the test side in late 2017, Paine was subsequently made a test captain in the fallout from the Australian crickets’ sandpaper scandal during the ill-fated 2018 South African tour.

However, during a speech on Saturday, current CA chairman, Richard Freudenstein, said allowing Paine to stay on as skipper was a mistake by previous executives in light of the initial integrity investigation.

I can’t talk about the 2018 decision, I wasn’t there, Freudenstein told reporters. But I say, based on the facts as they are, the Cricket Australia board would not have made that decision today. I recognize that the decision clearly sent the wrong message that this behavior is acceptable and without serious consequences. The role of Australian cricket captain must be performed to the highest standards.

Freudenstein said he considered the matter closed when he joined the board of CAs in 2019 in explaining why no action was taken on Paines’ behavior earlier.

Paines’ resignation as captain puts the bowling leader in the lead and vice-captain Pat Cummins prefers to take on the top mantle of Australian crickets. One concern of attracting Cummins is the workload that would put him in juggling the captain’s duties and the rigors of his high-octane bowling, both of which would be magnified by the five Ashes tests planned. are just over six weeks from the December 8 Series opener in Brisbane.

Former captain Steve Smith is looming as an alternative option or deputy after serving a leadership ban for his role in the 2018 episode tampering that led to Paines’ rise. The 36-year-old wicketkeeper had been widely tipped for retirement after the Ashes. With that in mind, Freudenstein said the process to find Australia’s next captain was already underway and would now be accelerated.

He declined to speculate on potential candidates, except Smith, 32, remained among them, and confirmed contenders would be vetted to avoid a repeat of the saga surrounding Paines’ firing.

You can be sure that [as] As part of that process, we’ll try to make sure those problems don’t exist, Freudenstein replied when asked about the possibility of background checks.

We set up a process to find the next Australian captain to take place over the summer pending Tim’s retirement one day. They were clearly speeding up that process. It will be a very thorough but short process looking at all the relevant criteria for a captain of the Australian cricket team. We will come to a conclusion [on] that with plenty of time for the Ashes.

There are several candidates available for that position. Steve Smith is one of the candidates available for the role.

Paine, meanwhile, has insisted that he remains available for selection as a player, although concerns over his fitness and worth without the captain have left Australian goalkeeper Alex Carey lined up to replace the Tasmanian veteran.

Paines attempted to come back from neck surgery on Saturday via club cricket with University, what would have been his first competitive hit in eight months, was thwarted by rain with no pitch. Australian selector George Bailey met Paine at Hobart’s Queenborough Oval before the game was called off as both he and the deposed Australian captain declined approaches for media comment.

Freudenstein said CA was okay with Paine continuing as a player, pending his form and fitness, but insisted that senior leadership positions should be reckoned with.

The captaincy of the Australian cricket team must be held to a very high standard, Freudenstein said. Therefore, I think it is absolutely appropriate that Tim has resigned his captaincy, which is in the best interest of Australian cricket. The Australian cricket board is satisfied with his availability as a player.