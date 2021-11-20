Chinese tennis player Peng remained free at home, will soon appear again: Global Times editor | world news





Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who has not been seen or heard in public since she claimed to have been sexually exploited by a former deputy prime minister, is staying “free” in her own home and will be making public appearances “soon”, Global Times The editor-in-chief reported this on Saturday. “I confirmed today through my own sources that these photos are indeed the current state of Peng Shuai. For the past few days, she has been staying free in her own house and she did not want to be disturbed. She will appear in public and participate in some activities soon ,” Hu, a prominent state media reporter, posted on Twitter. The editor-in-chief of the Global Times, which is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the ruling Communist Party in China, referred to the unverified photos of the tennis player. The Twitter account @shen_shiwei, which the social network has labeled as “state of China-affiliated media,” posted four undated images of her late Friday. Her friend shared the three photos and screenshot of Peng’s WeChat moments, the post said. I confirmed today through my own sources that these photos are indeed the current state of Peng Shuai. For the past few days she has been free in her own house and did not want to be disturbed. She will soon appear in public and participate in some activities. https://t.co/VGLt6qoOOh — Hu Xijin (@HuXijin_GT) Nov 20, 2021 In one of the photos, Peng is seen smiling with a cat in her arms with stuffed animals, a trophy, a Chinese flag and certificates in the background. Another shows a selfie of Peng with a toy from the children’s animation Kung Fu Panda and a picture of Winnie the Pooh in the background. Peng, 35, disappeared after claiming that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of the all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee and a lieutenant of Secretary General Xi Jinping, forced her to have sex and that she later had an un- off consensual relationship. Both Zhang and the Chinese government have not responded to her allegation. Also read | Where is Peng Shuai? Disappearance of Chinese tennis star unites world leaders Former world number one Peng made the allegation on Chinese social media on Nov. 2. Peng’s social media post has been removed and the topic has been blocked from discussion on the heavily censored internet in China. The US and France have expressed concern over the Chinese tennis star, with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatening to pull tournaments from China and the men’s ATP demanding clarity from Chinese authorities. The United States on Friday called on the Chinese government to provide “independent, verifiable evidence” of Peng’s whereabouts and safety. “We are very concerned about reports that Peng Shuai appears to be missing after accusing a former [People’s Republic of China] high official of sexual assault,” White House spokesman Jen Psaki said. Also read | Novak Djokovic says situation in Peng Shuai is dire, says tennis must unite French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineany called for transparency and said they are following this issue closely with the tennis authorities and the Quai d’Orsay (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).” “Our country is deeply committed to respecting human rights. Transparency is imperative on allegations of sexual assault, such as the situation of Peng Shuai,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday. Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told Reuters the IOC could be forced to draw a hard line with the 2022 Olympic hosts in Beijing.

