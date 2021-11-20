Sports
Houston, the Blues dream of head in the webs
Revitalized by the good results of its teams at the Olympics and a historic medal for the women at Euro 2021, the French table tennis team tackles the World Cup starting this Tuesday in Houston, stimulated but also ruled by a crazy schedule.
Tunis, Slovenia, United States than Singapore for the best, table tennis players never breathe. The moment these first post-Olympic worlds are tackled, the rackets are full of sweat and the minds are as breathless as the bodies. No time to dawdle. In Houston, an original place for table tennis players – more in Europe and Asia – it is about laying the stones for Paris 2024 and confirming the growth of the French ping.
In Tokyo, the duo Emmanuel Lebesson-Jian Nan Yuan finished at the foot of the podium in the mixed doubles. Simon Gauzy shook up the ex-World No. 1 Chinese Fan Zhendong (3-2), during the team’s quarterfinals. And the women took a historic bronze medal at the Team Euro, a first since 1962. It has grazed the French ranks with also neat Prithika Pavade, 17, absent due to her classification, and formidable in recent weeks.
In Texas, the two-time Olympic men’s singles champion, Ma Long, and other big names in the rectangular table empire will miss the call. The young red wave is sent to the fire to test his teachings for the next Olympics. The wall remains very solid with five representatives from the best countries per table.
Again Gauzy on an uphill slope
“It is more difficult to get a medal in the world than in the Olympics, says Simon Gauzy, 18th in the world. There are five Chinese against two at the Games. In 2019 I reached the quarter-finals by beating a Chinese The pressure is different We know the new Chinese are strong, but will they be able to tell themselves to take over headless from a gondola? There are many obstacles to it I can not immediately think of the Chinese , you have to tap step by step.”
After a post-Olympic backlash, the French leader is making a strong comeback: quarter-finals in Slovenia’s singles and final in mixed with Pavade. This NBA fan would love to skip a little outing to see the Rockets. “He is not a new Gauzy, but he has more qualities and fewer mistakes, judges Patrick Chila, the boys’ boss. He is one of the best, he also puts things into perspective, he is a father. He makes good choices at the calendar level, he has a vision of something more long-term than he could not have had.”
The best placed mixed doubles
All eyes are on the mixed doubles. Emmanuel Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan last felt the charm in the Tokyo Taikukan. 10 days ago they confirmed by winning a tournament in Tunisia. “At the Olympics, we became aware of the level of mixed doubles because maybe we didn’t think it was that close to the medal,” said Emmanuel Rachez, head of unit 2024. Patrick Chila believes that this result is the ping pong among the malleable sports in 2024, when it was not before Tokyo. This pair will compete with that of Gauzy-Pavade and others.
Pavade, the great absentee, has blown this female group a bit. With Jia Nan Yuan, the collective is progressing and the historic Euro medal per team whetted the appetite of Pauline Chasselin, in line with Houston, and her teammates. “We have a fairly competitive team from France, reminiscent of Lorraine. We knew it, but being able to get a European medal shows that we are growing. The competition is more and more there, the youngest than me are growing more and more “The France group is very homogeneous, everyone can have their place.”
The French Table Tennis Federation has started hyper-individualization at the top of the basket. It has repatriated Jean-Ren Mouni, coach of Brazilian Hugo Calderano, best non-Asian player, and Michel Blondel, former sports director of Insep and coach of Simon Gauzy, to his club in Ochsenhausen in Germany. In Houston, we are witnessing the launch of the first phase of the French ping fuse for Paris 2024.
Sources
2/ https://rmcsport.bfmtv.com/jeux-olympiques/tennis-de-table-a-houston-les-bleus-revent-de-tete-dans-les-etoiles_AN-202111200011.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]