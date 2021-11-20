Houston, the Blues dream of head in the webs

Revitalized by the good results of its teams at the Olympics and a historic medal for the women at Euro 2021, the French table tennis team tackles the World Cup starting this Tuesday in Houston, stimulated but also ruled by a crazy schedule.

Tunis, Slovenia, United States than Singapore for the best, table tennis players never breathe. The moment these first post-Olympic worlds are tackled, the rackets are full of sweat and the minds are as breathless as the bodies. No time to dawdle. In Houston, an original place for table tennis players – more in Europe and Asia – it is about laying the stones for Paris 2024 and confirming the growth of the French ping.

In Tokyo, the duo Emmanuel Lebesson-Jian Nan Yuan finished at the foot of the podium in the mixed doubles. Simon Gauzy shook up the ex-World No. 1 Chinese Fan Zhendong (3-2), during the team’s quarterfinals. And the women took a historic bronze medal at the Team Euro, a first since 1962. It has grazed the French ranks with also neat Prithika Pavade, 17, absent due to her classification, and formidable in recent weeks.

In Texas, the two-time Olympic men’s singles champion, Ma Long, and other big names in the rectangular table empire will miss the call. The young red wave is sent to the fire to test his teachings for the next Olympics. The wall remains very solid with five representatives from the best countries per table.

Again Gauzy on an uphill slope

“It is more difficult to get a medal in the world than in the Olympics, says Simon Gauzy, 18th in the world. There are five Chinese against two at the Games. In 2019 I reached the quarter-finals by beating a Chinese The pressure is different We know the new Chinese are strong, but will they be able to tell themselves to take over headless from a gondola? There are many obstacles to it I can not immediately think of the Chinese , you have to tap step by step.”

After a post-Olympic backlash, the French leader is making a strong comeback: quarter-finals in Slovenia’s singles and final in mixed with Pavade. This NBA fan would love to skip a little outing to see the Rockets. “He is not a new Gauzy, but he has more qualities and fewer mistakes, judges Patrick Chila, the boys’ boss. He is one of the best, he also puts things into perspective, he is a father. He makes good choices at the calendar level, he has a vision of something more long-term than he could not have had.”

The best placed mixed doubles

All eyes are on the mixed doubles. Emmanuel Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan last felt the charm in the Tokyo Taikukan. 10 days ago they confirmed by winning a tournament in Tunisia. “At the Olympics, we became aware of the level of mixed doubles because maybe we didn’t think it was that close to the medal,” said Emmanuel Rachez, head of unit 2024. Patrick Chila believes that this result is the ping pong among the malleable sports in 2024, when it was not before Tokyo. This pair will compete with that of Gauzy-Pavade and others.

Pavade, the great absentee, has blown this female group a bit. With Jia Nan Yuan, the collective is progressing and the historic Euro medal per team whetted the appetite of Pauline Chasselin, in line with Houston, and her teammates. “We have a fairly competitive team from France, reminiscent of Lorraine. We knew it, but being able to get a European medal shows that we are growing. The competition is more and more there, the youngest than me are growing more and more “The France group is very homogeneous, everyone can have their place.”

The French Table Tennis Federation has started hyper-individualization at the top of the basket. It has repatriated Jean-Ren Mouni, coach of Brazilian Hugo Calderano, best non-Asian player, and Michel Blondel, former sports director of Insep and coach of Simon Gauzy, to his club in Ochsenhausen in Germany. In Houston, we are witnessing the launch of the first phase of the French ping fuse for Paris 2024.