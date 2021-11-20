BAN vs. PAK, 2nd T20: Clinical Pakistan Hammer Bangladesh with 8 Wickets, Take Series

Two days, two easy wins. That’s what Pakistan is doing in Bangladesh on their first tour in five years. After a four-wicket victory in the tour opener on Friday, Pakistan produced another clinical feat to decimate an unwitting Bangladesh side at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Saturday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi went to Afif Hossain after the match #SpiritofCricket pic.twitter.com/F1dO6F8gn0 — Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) Nov 20, 2021

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first again, and they failed miserably again — placing just 108/7 despite a brave knock from Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 out of 30). For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan each got a few wickets.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could only score once on five balls, but Mohammad Rizwan (39 out of 45) and Fakhar Zaman (57 not out of 51) added 85 runs in 78 balls, save for the win. Zaman won the Player of the Match award for his undefeated knock. The third and final T20I will be played at the same location on Monday (November 22). Watch the highlights of the second BAN vs PAK, T20I match here:

17:01 IS: Result

Saif Hassan with second to last left and Fakhar Zaman plays the first ball to sweeper for a single. And with that, Pakistan wins by 8 wickets. A hammer. Pakistan takes an unassailable 2-0 lead. PAK-109/2 (18.1); PROHIBITION – 108/7 (20)

16:59 IS: 1 to 12

Another part-timer on. Afif Hossain starts with a dot, then a border of four backwards, as Haider Ali turns it beautifully. A point than a single. A single from the last and six from the over. Pakistan needs 1 in 12. PACK – 108/2 (18)

16:55 IS: 7 in 18

Bangladesh has given up. Najmul Hossain Shanto continues his part-time spin. A single, then two dots to Haider Ali. And two wide. Two more points for Fakhar Zaman. Three from left. Pakistan needs 7 runs in 18 balls. PACK-102/2 (17)

16:51 IS: 10 in 24

Aminul Islam with its finale over. Mohammad Rizwan gets a life from the first ball. Dropped. a single, then finally a wicket. Rizwan goes for 39 out of 45, caught by Saif Hassan on the back end. Haider Ali is the new man. And with that 85-run stand is broken. Four runs from the over. Aminul Islam’s figures: 1/30. Pakistan needs 10 runs in 24 balls. PACK-99/2 (16)

16:46 IS: 14 In 30

Taskin Ahmed with his final over. Fakhar Zaman hits the first ball over the deep mid-wicket line for a six. A double to deep square leg and fifty for Zaman, 40 balls. 12 from about. Taskin Ahmed’s numbers: 0/22. Pakistan needs 14 runs in 30 balls. PACK-95/1 (15)

4:40 P ACTUAL: 26 in 36

Mustafizur Rahman returns for his second over. But leave the field after throwing the first pitch. Shoriful Islam completes the ending. 8 runs from over, including a six, hit by Fakhar Zaman over third man. Mohammad Rizwan (36 out of 41) and Fakhar Zaman (42 out of 38) are in full control. Pakistan needs 26 runs in 36 balls. PACK-83/1 (14)

16:25 IS: 38 in 48

Aminul Islam continues. He starts with a wide. Saif Hassan drops Fakhar Zaman at a deep mid-wicket from the second and it goes for a four. Then Mohammad Rizwan hits the fourth for a four, over extra cover. 13 runs from over. Pakistan needs 38 runs in 48 balls. Also fifty-run stand. PACK-71/1 (12)

16:18 IS: 59 in 60

Aminul Islam with his second left. Mohammad Rizwan hits the second ball for a four. Nine from over. Pakistan needs 59 runs in 60 balls. PACK – 50/1 (10)

16:12 IST: Fakhar, Rizwan lead pursuit in Pakistan

Babar Azam’s resignation seems to have had little effect on the duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. The pair have played their shots to perfection thus far. Fakhar Zaman (13*) and Mohammad Rizwan (18). Pakistan 36/1 (8)

16:02 IS: Pakistan cruise

Six to finish the over. Fakhar Zaman rolls his bat over the covers for a maximum of Mustafiur Rahman’s bowling. Pakistan 24/1 (5)

15:47 IST: Pakistan one down

Mustafizur provides early breakthrough in Bangladesh. Babar Azam tries to drive a long ball, but comes inside edge on his stumps, thrown. Pakistan 1/12 (3)

15:40 IST: Slow start

On the hunt for an undersized 109, Pakistan has started slowly with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan taking their time in the middle. Pakistan 9/0 (2)

15:24 IST: Innings break

A strong bowling performance from Pakistan has limited Bangladesh to 108/7 in 20 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto scored the highest score for Bangladesh with 40, while for Pakistan Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan took two wickets each.



15:11 IST: Century for Bangladesh

100 for Bangladesh. Nurul Hasan (10*) and Aminul Islam (4*). Bangladesh 100/6 (18)

14:57 IS: Six down

Pretty disappointing display from Bangladesh. The hosts lose their sixth with Mahedi Hasan, caught and bowled to Mohammad Nawaz for three. Bangladesh 88/6 (15.3)

14:53 IST: Pakistan on top

Pakistani bowlers certainly choked the host batsmen. Mahedi Hasan (1*) and Nurul Hasan (2*) are currently in the fold. Bangladesh 85/5 (15)

14:45 IST: Problems for hosts

More problems for Bangladesh. Just after the loss of skipper Mahmudullah in the previous over, Shadab Khan sends back the well-arranged Najmul Hossain Shanto, captured and bowled for 40. Bangladesh 82/5 (13.2). Two new batsmen, Nurul Hasan and Mahedi Hasan in the fold.

14:42 IS: BAN 4 down

Mahmudullah’s difficult time with the bat continues. The Bangladesh skipper tries to play the ball brutally by opening the club face, but in the end gives a simple catch to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for just 12. Bangladesh 81/4 (13)

14:27 IST: Halfway through the stage

Seven runs to finish the 10 over as Bangladesh is 64/3 halfway through the stage. Mahmudullah (*2) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (34*) are currently in the fold.



14:14 IST: Three Down

Shadab Khan breaks a 46-run tie by removing Afif Hossain. Caught behind. Hossain goes for 20 out of 21. Mahmudullah is the new man for Bangladesh. BAN – 51/3 (8.1)

14:04 IST: Powerplay over

Haris Rauf gets his first over. Najmul Hossain Shanto hits the last ball for a four. Six from over. Shanto and Afif Hossain add 31 runs for the third wicket. BAN – 36/2 (6)

13:58 IST: Little fight back

Bowling change. Shoaib Malik op. Najmul Hossain Shanto hits the third ball for a four, to square leg boundary. Seven from over. BAN – 30/2 (5)

13:39 IST: Two down

Mohammad Wasim Jr also strikes in his first skip. Mohammad Naim (2 of 8), captured by Fakhar Zaman. Three runs and a wicket from the over. Afif Hossain is the new man. BAN – 5/2 (2)

13:34 IST: Afridi Strikes

And it takes five deliveries before Shaheen Afridi hits. He catches Saif Hassan up front, for a first-ball duck. Bangladesh also loses the rating. Najmul Hossain Shanto is the new man. BAN – 1/1 (0.5)

13:30 IST: Match starts

Shaheen Afridi with the new ball. Mohammad Naim takes the first trick. Saif Hassan is his opening partner.

13:17 IST: Pitch Report

“We’re playing on a new pitch… The grass has rolled well and the surface looks compact, should be good for hitting,” Ed Rainsford wrote at the pitch some time ago.

13:08 IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan are unchanged. Shaheen Afridi replaces Hasan Ali for Pakistan.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.

13:02 IS: Toss

Bangladesh wins toss, choose to bat first against Pakistan.

12:37 PM IST: Here are the squads

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Shahidul Islam, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Bangladesh is said to have discovered on Friday that Pakistan’s famous at bat is not invincible. Pakistan may have two of the world’s leading T20 hitters in Mohammad Rizwan and captain Babar Azam, but if the first game between Bangladesh and Pakistan was any indication, there is always an element of vulnerability that good bowlers can take advantage of.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed (2/31) did to some extent, but Bangladesh will need more discipline in the death-overs to limit Pakistan to a total that is either chaseable or defensible. Bangladesh won the toss on Friday and decided to bat. It was a brave decision, but they didn’t put enough runs on the board. Mahedi Hasan’s late blitz (undefeated 30 from 20 balls) gave the innings some respect after Bangladesh was 15 for three in the fifth over.

Pakistan fell to 24 for four and chased Bangladesh’s 127 for seven. With three overs to go, the first T20 between BAN and PAK was evenly matched until Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz each hit two sixes to take the game away from the hosts.

Bangladesh is still consuming the bitter taste of a horror T20 World Cup campaign in which they lost all their five games in the Super 12 stage. Bangladesh was stunned by Scotland in qualifiers but still made it to Super 12. Friday’s defeat was their seventh in eight games and Bangladesh must change tack to keep the T20 series alive and then remain confident ahead of the test series that follows.