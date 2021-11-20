Quarter-final results, toppers in class 5A and 4A





This is how the quarterfinals went in the Colorado High School Football Class 5A and Class 4A state tournament. Class 5A No. 1 Valor Christian (12-0) defeated No. 9 Columbine (9-4), 17-7 at Valor Stadium: The Eagles, chasing a ninth title, had their best game all season as the Rebels (who lost 35-21 to Valor in Week 5) gave the 5A favorite a tough test. Columbine recovered a fumble and scored on a long TD pass to lead 7-0 early, but Valor responded with 17 unanswered runs, including Gavin Sawchuk’s 27-yard TD catch and Jordan Norwood’s short TD run. Sawchuk passed Christian McCaffrey for the most hasty yards in school history. No. 4 Grandview (10-2) defeated No. 5 Ralston Valley (9-3), 20-16 at Legacy Stadium: The Mustangs, who defeated the Wolves 24-13 in Week 4 in Aurora, started well again with a 10-0 lead in the first half. But sophomore Liam Szarka’s TD pass gave the Wolves a 13-10 lead in the third. The momentum shifts continued as senior Marquel Collins’ TD run put Ralston Valley back in the lead early in the fourth. Then Szarka had the decisive action when he threw a late TD pass to senior Charlie Dick. Grandview’s won one 5A state title in 2007. No. 2 Cherry Creek (10-2) defeated No. 7 Regis Jesuit (8-4), 28-14 at Stutler Bowl: The two-time defending champions scored on their opening possession, then scored again to take a 14-0 lead at halftime. Then Cherry Creek, who defeated the Regis Jesuit 34-14 in Week 5, withdrew. Juniors Carlson Tann and Arion Boyd both had TDs, extending the home team’s lead to 28-0 before the Raiders finally scored with about six minutes to go. Cherry Creek is aiming for its 12th title and could become the first 5A program to hit three turf twice. no. 6 Arapahu (9-2) on No. 3 Legend (10-1), Saturday 1 p.m., EchoPark Stadium:Quarterback Cole Hansen and the resurgent Warriors travel to Parker to take on Legend’s powerful attack with dynamic running back Bryce Vaz. Next week: Grandview vs Valor Christian, Arapahoe/Legend vs Cherry Creek Class 4A No. 1 Montrose (12-0) defeated No. 8 Fountain-Fort Carson (10-2), 48-14 at Montrose Stadium:Five hasty touchdowns gave the Indians a 35-0 lead before the end of the first half, and Montrose added another passing TD from sophomore quarterback Gage Wareham with less than a minute left in the second quarter to make up for defeat. to freeze. The Indians had a running clock throughout the second half and played all their backups. Montrose’s only state title came in Class A in 1950, and the Indians last made the title game in 2013 (lost 49-14 to Pine Creek). no. 5 Erie (11-0) at No. 4 Palmer Ridge (10-1), Saturday 1 p.m., Don Breese Stadium: Senior running back Caleb Theisen and the undefeated Tigers take on sophomore quarterback Derek Hester (top-ranked 4A passer at left) and the Bears. no. 7 Chatfield (9-3) defeated No. 2 Dakota Ridge (11-1), 42-31, at Jeffco Stadium: Dakota Ridge led 17-7 at halftime, but the shootout was just getting started. A time-consuming drive to open third, capped by junior Noah Triplett’s TD run, gave the Eagles a 24-7 lead. But the Chargers stormed back with TDs on consecutive possessions to make it 24-21 going into the fourth, and from there freshman Brock Narva’s 28-yard TD catch put Chatfield in the lead. Narva added a TD of 53 yards with less than five minutes left to seal the Chargers comeback. No. 3 Pine Creek (10-2) defeated No. 6 Loveland (10-2), 10-7 in District 20 Stadium: The Eagles defeated the defending state champions despite losing their starting QB and leading Loveland 7-3 after three quarters. After the Pine Creek defense came up with a big stop on an attempted fourth-down conversion, senior running back Zion Hill’s one-yard touchdown run yielded the winning score for the Eagles. Their defense then sealed the journey to the semi-finals with a late stuff from Loveland on the fourth goal from the two-yard line. Next week: Erie/Palmer Ridge vs Montrose, Chatfield vs Pine Creek

