Wild rookie Brandon Duhaime’s first NHL game in Florida marks return to family, hockey roots

This is stop #1 on a three game road trip for the Wild, the start of a back-to-back and test against the best team in the NHL.

But taking on the Panthers on Saturday at the FLA Live Arena has even more meaning for rookie Brandon Duhaime.

“It’s going to be very special,” Duhaime said. “Obviously it’s another hockey game and you have to focus on that and prepare for it. But the side activities are a very special moment for my family. It will be very exciting.”

Duhaime became the 15th Florida-born player to appear in the NHL when he debuted with the Wild in the season opener, pushing the roster out of training camp amid a promotion from the minors.

More than a month into that trip, Duhaime is back where the trek began, returning home to meet the team he grew up for, with the people supporting his pursuit, once again for the ride.

“The moment might be a little bit bigger for them,” Duhaime said. “You’ll probably see my mom crying in the crowd. I get emotional when I think about how many sacrifices they’ve made.”

Born in Parkland, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale near the Panthers’ practice facility and about a 20-minute drive from their arena in Sunrise, Duhaime was involved in hockey from a young age.

His father Trevor and mother Martine are from Quebec. Trevor even played the sport in 1991 when he was drafted by Washington.

“He started with men’s competition and when I was 2 or 3 years old, he took me on skates for the first time,” recalls Duhaime. “I would go out for the last five minutes and skate around a bit. It was really fun. He got me in.

“My mom said that was the only way they could make me sit still for more than five minutes at a time, just watching my dad play hockey.”

Eventually, Duhaime started playing and spent most of his minor league hockey career in Florida. It wasn’t until he was 14 that he left and went to Canada with his father to attend the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy in British Columbia.

“That was a huge sacrifice for my family and for him and my mother and my sister,” said Duhaime. “It was an integral part of my development. Getting those three years at POE and developing there was very special.”

After one season in the USHL, a stint that included a Clark Cup Championship for Tri-City with current teammate Nico Sturm, Duhaime was drafted in the fourth round (106th overall) by the Wild in 2016 and then played at Providence College for three years. before you go pro.

The winger spent two seasons with Iowa in the American Hockey League before earning a spot in the Wild’s draft after a clever audition in camp that showed how he had tuned his game to the professional level.

Since then, the 24-year-old has appeared in every Wild game, providing two goals and four assists.

His parents and sister Naomi saw his NHL debut in person on Oct. 15 in Anaheim, but now they get to watch his first game against the Panthers. Duhaime expects 25 to 75 friends and relatives during Saturday’s game.

“The older I get, the more I understand the sacrifices they’ve made,” he said. “It motivates me more and more. You don’t realize it as a kid. You’re 14 and it’s, ‘Oh, I’m leaving the house. No problem.’ You don’t understand that your mother probably cries all the time and misses you.

“It was very difficult for them, but I think they are very happy that it is paying off in that sense.”

Becoming an NHLer isn’t just a reflection of Duhaime and his family, though. His progression is also a nod to the local hockey community that helped launch this trajectory.

“It shows that the game is growing in Florida and how special that is,” said Duhaime.