Failure to remove Tim Paine in 2018 ‘sent the wrong message’, says Cricket Australia board chairman Richard Freudenstein

The current Cricket Australia board would not have endorsed Tim Paine as Test captain if the information surrounding his explicit text messages to a female colleague had been available in 2018, the body’s chairman has said.

Paine resigned Friday after details of the case regarding the code of conduct, which exonerated him of wrongdoing, were made public. Since that time, there has been a significant turnaround in CA’s board of directors and management, with no current chairman Richard Freudenstein or chief executive Nick Hockley joining the organization three years ago — although there is still some overlap.

“While I can’t speak to the original decision-making in 2018, I can say that Cricket Australia, faced with the same circumstances and benefiting from all the relevant information on this matter, would not make the same decisions today,” said Freudenstein. said in a statement at the start of a press conference on Saturday.

“I recognize that the decision has clearly sent the wrong message to the sport, the community and to Tim that this kind of behavior is acceptable and without serious consequences. The role of the Australian cricket captain must be held to the highest possible standards.”

He said he was told about the closed case when he came on the board two years ago, while Hockley confirmed he was aware of its existence, though he didn’t go into detail until last week when it became clear that the story became public. Paine was named captain when the Australian squad Ashes was announced on Wednesday-morning.

Freudenstein added that changes to the code of conduct have been made over the past three years and that CA’s current policy was appropriate. “Think it’s important to note that a lot of things have changed since then, the training of the players, there is a full program that tackles a whole range of things including texting which has been in place since 2018-19 and we have conducted a full review of our anti-harassment and discrimination policies,” he said.

Although Freudenstein was made aware of the case, he said he did not believe it should be re-examined in the intervening time until he was forced to make the case public. “You don’t go to a board of directors and ask to see every integrity decision that’s been made in recent years,” he said. “I was briefed at a very high level that there had been an incident and a thorough investigation and no wrongdoing found. There would be no reason to investigate that further. It was something that had been put to bed.”

He indicated that the board of directors would conduct a review of previous integrity findings, while the credentials of Paine’s replacement, expected Pat Cummins, would be thoroughly investigated. “Maybe we should just look back. I have a lot of confidence in the way integrity decisions are made. We will have a review in the past few years, but I’m sure it won’t lead to further changes.”

Paine has been central to CA’s efforts to rebrand the men’s team after the ball-tampering scandal, but despite the nature of his departure from the captaincy, there is confidence that any gains won will not be undone.

“The team has really prioritized team culture in recent years,” said Hockley. “Think we have made great progress. We are certainly very clear on the vision that cricket is the most inclusive sport with a culture of respect and its core. As Tim has said, he owns that particular flaw. In the future It is the duty of everyone to have the highest standards to represent Australia, especially in a leadership position.”

Paine was set to return to action on Saturday after his neck surgery with a club game in Hobart, but rain prevented play. George Bailey, the national selector, was seen on the ground but did not comment on the situation.

Freudenstein reiterated that Paine remained available for selection for the Test side and that the decision was now solely in the hands of the selectors. “The Australian cricket board is confident he will be available to play,” he said