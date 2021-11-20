Sports
Failure to remove Tim Paine in 2018 ‘sent the wrong message’, says Cricket Australia board chairman Richard Freudenstein
CA CEO Hockley says he was aware of the matter but only learned details last week
“While I can’t speak to the original decision-making in 2018, I can say that Cricket Australia, faced with the same circumstances and benefiting from all the relevant information on this matter, would not make the same decisions today,” said Freudenstein. said in a statement at the start of a press conference on Saturday.
“I recognize that the decision has clearly sent the wrong message to the sport, the community and to Tim that this kind of behavior is acceptable and without serious consequences. The role of the Australian cricket captain must be held to the highest possible standards.”
He said he was told about the closed case when he came on the board two years ago, while Hockley confirmed he was aware of its existence, though he didn’t go into detail until last week when it became clear that the story became public. Paine was named captain when the Australian squad Ashes was announced on Wednesday-morning.
Freudenstein added that changes to the code of conduct have been made over the past three years and that CA’s current policy was appropriate. “Think it’s important to note that a lot of things have changed since then, the training of the players, there is a full program that tackles a whole range of things including texting which has been in place since 2018-19 and we have conducted a full review of our anti-harassment and discrimination policies,” he said.
Although Freudenstein was made aware of the case, he said he did not believe it should be re-examined in the intervening time until he was forced to make the case public. “You don’t go to a board of directors and ask to see every integrity decision that’s been made in recent years,” he said. “I was briefed at a very high level that there had been an incident and a thorough investigation and no wrongdoing found. There would be no reason to investigate that further. It was something that had been put to bed.”
He indicated that the board of directors would conduct a review of previous integrity findings, while the credentials of Paine’s replacement, expected Pat Cummins, would be thoroughly investigated. “Maybe we should just look back. I have a lot of confidence in the way integrity decisions are made. We will have a review in the past few years, but I’m sure it won’t lead to further changes.”
Paine has been central to CA’s efforts to rebrand the men’s team after the ball-tampering scandal, but despite the nature of his departure from the captaincy, there is confidence that any gains won will not be undone.
“The team has really prioritized team culture in recent years,” said Hockley. “Think we have made great progress. We are certainly very clear on the vision that cricket is the most inclusive sport with a culture of respect and its core. As Tim has said, he owns that particular flaw. In the future It is the duty of everyone to have the highest standards to represent Australia, especially in a leadership position.”
Paine was set to return to action on Saturday after his neck surgery with a club game in Hobart, but rain prevented play. George Bailey, the national selector, was seen on the ground but did not comment on the situation.
Freudenstein reiterated that Paine remained available for selection for the Test side and that the decision was now solely in the hands of the selectors. “The Australian cricket board is confident he will be available to play,” he said
Andrew McGlashan is a Deputy Editor at ESPNcricinfo
Sources
2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/not-removing-tim-paine-in-2018-sent-the-wrong-message-says-cricket-australia-board-chairman-richard-freudenstein-1290218
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]