Texas High School Soccer: Round 2 Playoff Scores





AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) Each winning team from this weekend’s second round will celebrate a milestone in Texas high school football playing and practice after Thanksgiving. The ‘Sweet 16’ is all that’s left of most levels as the high school football teams gear up for next week’s third round, the regional round. Westlake football advances to regional round, scoring 70 for third time this season

Central Texas’ top-ranked teams, Westlake and LBJ, dominated the area round and advanced to the third round. Lake Travis, Vandegrift, Cedar Park, Wimberley and Marble Falls also rode to the win. Rouse and Liberty Hill will meet again in the third round after each team that has earned an area round wins Friday night. Westlake will face Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North in the third round. Cedar Park will face Paetow in the regional round next week. Marble Falls takes on Alamo Heights. LBJ gets Boerne while Wimberley gets Cuero. Bowie is at his best in years after reaching the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Bulldogs are still alive, taking a 28-21 win over Smithson Valley on Friday. Bowie will face Los Fresnos or Brennan in the third round. The season ended Friday for several Central Texas 5A teams. Weiss, Georgetown, Manor and McCallum lost in the area around. Here’s a complete breakdown of the Texas playoff scores. Friday play-off results Class 6A Division I= Region I Area= Allen 49, Richardson Lake Highlands 24 Byron Nelson 63, El Paso Eastlake 14 Lewisville 35, Arlington Martin 18 Region II Area= Duncanville 52, Mesquite 2 Spring 56, Klein Cain 53 Spring Westfield 34, Small Oak 14 Region III Area= Fort Bend Ridge Point 41, Cypress Fairbanks 20 Galena Park North Shore 41, League City Clear Springs 13 Humble Atascocita 22, Dickinson 21 Katy Tompkins 42, Jersey Village 14 Region IV Area= Austin Bowie 28, Smithson Valley 21 Lake Travis 56, SA East Central 14 Laredo United South 24, Harlingen 7 Class 6A Division II= Region I Area= Denton Guyer 56, Dallas Jesuit 7 E.P. Eastwood 28, Saginaw Boswell 21 Prosper 58, Grand Prairie 13 Region II Area= Cypress Bridgeland 35, The Woodlands College Park 28 Rockwall-Heath 45, Temple 33 Tomball 37, Willis 7 Region III Area= Houston King 52, Alvin Shadow Creek 34 Humble Summer Creek 35, Pearland Dawson 7 Katy 59, Houston Stratford 7 Region IV Area= Austin Vandegrift 38, Cibolo Steele 0 Austin Westlake 70, New Braunfels 7 PSJA North 56, Eagle Pass 28 Class 5A Division I= Region I Area= Amarillo Tascosa 31, Burleson Centennial 24 Mansfield Summit 56, EP Chapin 7 Midlothian 21, Lubbock Coronado 17 Region II Area= College Station 55, Frisco Lone Star 21 Frisco Wakeland 29, Dallas Highland Park 28 Longview 34, Lancaster 14 Region III Area= Cedar Park 45, Angleton 21 Fort Bend Hightower 45, Georgetown 29 Manvel 41, Pflugerville Weiss 31 Region IV Area= Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 26, SA Southwest 7 Class 5A Division II= Region I Area= Canutillo 27, Canyon Randall 24 Grapevine 71, Clint Horizon 34 WF Rider 37, EP Address 13 Region II Area= Aledo 57, Frisco Liberty 14 Lucas Lovejoy 28, Burleson 23 Mansfield Timberview 42, Ennis 21 Region III Area= A&M Consolidated 39, Barbers Hill 35 Port Neches Groves 49, Montgomery 42 Texarkana Texas 31, Texas City 0 Region IV Area= Leander Rouse 59, Floresville 19 Liberty Hill 51, Boerne Champion 14 Marble Falls 35, Mission Memorial 13 SA Alamo Heights 55, Austin McCallum 28 Class 4A Division I= Region I Area= Dumas 31, Fort Stockton 6 EP Riverside 28, Lake Worth 20 Region II Area= Argyle 27, Kennedale 3 Melissa 50, Midlothian Heritage 41 Stephenville 22, Paris 10 Waco La Vega 14, Kaufman 10 Region III Area= Kilgore 28, Stafford 26 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, West Columbia 21 Tyler Chapel Hill 51, Freeport Brazosport 47 Region IV Area= Austin LBJ 72, Port Lavaca Calhoun 42 Boerne 63, CC Miller 14 Fredericksburg 14, CC Calallen 10 Class 4A Division II= Region I Area= Aubrey 42, Sweetwater 7 Celina 57, Perryton 7 Monahans 35, Van Alstyne 28 Region II Area= Gilmer 68, Caddo Mills 31 Quinlan Ford 35, Pittsburgh 34 From 35, Sunnyvale 25 Region III Area= Bellville 41, Rusk 20 China Spring 48, Sealy 7 West Orange-Stark 20, Jasper 7 Region IV Area= Leather 55, Rockport-Fulton 27 Geronimo Navarro 55, Port Isabel 7 Sinton 49, La Grange 20 Wimberley 66, Ingleside 0 Class 3A Division I= Region I Area= Shallowater 43, early 14 Tuscola Jim Ned 49, Muleshoe 20 Whitesboro 41, Bushland 21 Region II Area= Gladewater 49, Grandview 21 West 37, Mineola 7 Region III Area= Columbus 42, Anahuac 34 Diboll 14, Hallettsville 0 Region IIII Area= Edna 48, Blank 12 Lago Vista 34, CC London 0 San Diego 35, Llano 27 Vanderbilt Industrial 14, Poteet 13 Class 3A Division II= Region I Area= Brady 21, Stanton 13 Canadian 56, Sonoran 13 Lubbock Roosevelt 74, Alpine 8 Region II Area= Bells 67, Eastland 37 Dublin 41, Palmer 34 Holiday 35, Leonard 28 Region III Area= Daingerfield 56, Elysian Fields 16 New London West Rusk 42, New Waverly 17 Newton 36, De Kalb 6 Wash bowl 56, Troup 20 Region IIII Area= Franklin 70, Stockdale 6 Poth 41, East Bernard 14 Riesel 10, Natalia 8 Class 2A Division I= Region I Area= Cisco 69, Panhandle 21 Coleman 43, message 0 Hawley 40, sunset 22 Region II Area= Crawford 50, Celeste 14 Italy 56, Alvord 21 Marlin 48, Lindsay 7 Tolar 35, Cooper 24 Region III Area= Beckville 50, Hearne 31 Centerville 49, Hawkins 14 Holland 27, Shelbyville 16 Timpson 74, Thorndale 13 Region IV Area= Refugio 69, Flatonia 20 Schulenburg 37, Kenya 12 Shiner 62, Three Rivers 7 Class 2A Division II= Region I Area= Gruver 34, New House 12 Wellington 36, McCamey 14 Region III Area= Chilton 17, Tenaha 10, OT Region IV Area= Burton 48, Bruni 6 Eldorado 27, Dhanis 14 Falls City 66, Rocksprings 20 Granger 56, Yorktown 48 Class 1A 6-Man Division I= Region I Area= Happy 61, Borden County 35 Turkey Valley 66, Spur 54 Region II Area= Westbrook 86, Rankin 38 Region III Area= Abbott 54, Newcastle 8 Coolidge 43, Saint Jo 42 Region IV Area= Waterfall 58, Lometa 8 Class 1A 6-Man Division II= Region I Area= Anton 72, Follett 48 Klondike Table 72, Groom 58 Region II Area= Jayton 34, Loraine 14 Region III Area= Gordon 82, Bowie Gold-Burg 37 Strawn 61, Throckmorton 8 Region IV Area= Oakwood 52, Cherokee 16 Richland Springs 53, Oglesby 0 TAIAO 6-Man Div II = Semifinal= Houston Northside Home 67, Longview East Texas Christian 62 TAPPS 6-Man Div I= Regional= Austin Veritas 62, Houston Westbury Christian 8 TAPPS 6-Man Div II= Regional= Marble Falls Faith 55, Bryan Allen Academy 6 Waco Live Oak Classical 66, Plano Coram Deo 32 TAPPS Div I= Regional= SA Central Catholic 38, FW All Saints 28 TAPPS Div II= Regional= Dallas Christian 63, Fort Worth Christian 35 FW Southwest Christian 28, Grapevine Faith 22 Houston Second Baptist 26, Austin Regents 16 TAPPS Div III= Regional= Bay Area Christian 35, Woodlands Legacy Prep 21 Cypress Community Christian 40, SA Holy Cross 7 Lubbock Christian 31, Arlington Pantego Christian 28 TAPPS Div IV= Regional= Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Houston Lutheran North 7 Shiner St. Paul 22, Bryan Brazos Christian 20 DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS= Andrews v Springtown, ccd. Thursday play-off results Class 5A Division I= Region IV Area= CC Flour Bluff 47, Eagle Pass Winn 7 Gregory-Portland 55, San Antonio Southwest Legacy 13 Class 5A Division II= Region I Area= Lubbock Cooper 51, EP Parkland 14 Region II Area= Dallas South Oak Cliff 35, Frisco 24 Class 4A Division I= Region I Area= W. F. Hirschi 53, Clint 19 Region III Area= Camp 56, Lindale 42 Region IV Area= Pleasanton 21, Beeville Jones 20 Class 4A Division II= Region I Area= Snyder 14, Graham 3 Region III Area= Carthage 42, Hamshire Fanett 14 Class 3A Division I= Region I Area= Brock 54, Amarillo River Road 8 Little River Academy 42, East Chambers 33Region II Area= Malakoff 42, Pottsboro 0 Mount Vernon 57, Whitney 30 Region III Area= Lorena 50, Woodville 6 Class 3A Division II= Region I Area= Abernathy 45, Ballinger 26 Region II Area= Gunter 62, Millsap 12 Class 2A Division I= Region I Area= New Deal 28, Forsan 24 Region IV Area= Ganado 60, La Villa 23 Class 2A Division II= Region I Area= Stratford 48, Seagraves 3 Wink 64, Clarendon 26 Region II Area= Albany 32, Olney 10 Muenster 63, Seymour 24 Santo 33, Roscoe 12 Windthorst 42, Archer City 40 Region III Area= Bremond 55, Evadale 19 Wortham 38, Pineland West Sabine 22 Class 1A 6-Man Division I= Region II Area= Sterling City 46, Van Horn 0 Region IV Area= May 84, Jonesboro 55 Class 1A 6-Man Division II= Region II Area= Matador Motley County 68, Balmorhea 44 TSCAAL Independent 11 -Man= Championship= Legacy School of Sport Sciences 49, Harlingen Marine Military 0

