‘Every day I see the blood lost to knife crime, so I wanted to save children from gangs’

A South London NHS staff member has described the harrowing experience of dealing with the aftermath of a stabbing after a stabbing.

Omonua Agbonbhasalena, 51, is said to be rushing to deal with critical incidents while working in NHS blood banks, matching blood groups to prevent massive bleeding in stabbing victims.

The harrowing experience made him keenly aware of the costs of knife crime.

He now works with children to introduce them to people who have experienced gang violence firsthand so they can learn more about the true impact of knife crime.

His charity, Ekpoma Okpa Association UK, based in Bermondsey, launched a campaign in response to one of the worst years on record for teenage murders in the capital.





Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police warned that London is on track for a devastating record year. There have been 26 teenage murders in the capital so far. The record was 29 in 2008.

Mr Agbonbhasalena described talking to the mother of a child lost to knife crime and how small memories, such as seeing his old shoes in the attic, would bring back her grief even years later.







He said: Quite a bit is put into childcare; it’s pretty involved and you have hopes of raising someone.

Then when someone is cut off and terminated by the violence of others, I imagine it could have been me.

Every time I hear it, it’s so touching and so sad.

I spoke to a mother on Sunday and she said it never stops, I just saw his shoes in the attic. That happened in 2018 and it’s still very raw.

His charity received 10,000 to National Lottery Funding in June and has since hosted three major events, using a mix of knife crime victims, former gang members and a life-changing Tottenham academy player to outreach with schoolchildren. to do.

The group has held events in Burgess Park, near Peckham, where children can ask questions of speakers while sharing their experiences, while also sharing a dedicated helpline number.

More events are planned at schools in London until the end of the year.

Agbonbhaselena also hopes to keep young people engaged and away from gang culture by organizing activities such as football, table tennis, athletics and arts and crafts.

He added that the current state of knife crime is the result of failures by communities, authorities and families, and that we need to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach and tackle each area directly.







He said: When you’re a black parent like me, you get scared and want to contribute when you listen to other deaths on TV.

We will do everything we can to stop it, reduce it and contribute to what the government is doing.”

