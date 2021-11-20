Sports
‘Every day I see the blood lost to knife crime, so I wanted to save children from gangs’
A South London NHS staff member has described the harrowing experience of dealing with the aftermath of a stabbing after a stabbing.
Omonua Agbonbhasalena, 51, is said to be rushing to deal with critical incidents while working in NHS blood banks, matching blood groups to prevent massive bleeding in stabbing victims.
The harrowing experience made him keenly aware of the costs of knife crime.
READ MORE: Brentford victim, 20, founded basketball club with school coach and helped kids in spare time
He now works with children to introduce them to people who have experienced gang violence firsthand so they can learn more about the true impact of knife crime.
His charity, Ekpoma Okpa Association UK, based in Bermondsey, launched a campaign in response to one of the worst years on record for teenage murders in the capital.
Want to stay up to date with the latest news, views, features and opinions from across the city?
MyLondon’s brilliant The 12 newsletter is full of the latest news to keep you entertained, informed and in the loop.
You will receive 12 stories straight to your inbox around 12:00 noon. It’s the perfect lunchtime reading.
And what’s more – it’s FREE!
The MyLondon team tells London stories for Londoners. Our journalists deliver all the news you need – from City Hall to your local streets, so you never miss a moment.
Don’t miss out and sign up for The 12’s newsletter here.
Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police warned that London is on track for a devastating record year. There have been 26 teenage murders in the capital so far. The record was 29 in 2008.
Mr Agbonbhasalena described talking to the mother of a child lost to knife crime and how small memories, such as seeing his old shoes in the attic, would bring back her grief even years later.
He said: Quite a bit is put into childcare; it’s pretty involved and you have hopes of raising someone.
Then when someone is cut off and terminated by the violence of others, I imagine it could have been me.
Every time I hear it, it’s so touching and so sad.
I spoke to a mother on Sunday and she said it never stops, I just saw his shoes in the attic. That happened in 2018 and it’s still very raw.
His charity received 10,000 to National Lottery Funding in June and has since hosted three major events, using a mix of knife crime victims, former gang members and a life-changing Tottenham academy player to outreach with schoolchildren. to do.
The group has held events in Burgess Park, near Peckham, where children can ask questions of speakers while sharing their experiences, while also sharing a dedicated helpline number.
More events are planned at schools in London until the end of the year.
Agbonbhaselena also hopes to keep young people engaged and away from gang culture by organizing activities such as football, table tennis, athletics and arts and crafts.
He added that the current state of knife crime is the result of failures by communities, authorities and families, and that we need to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach and tackle each area directly.
He said: When you’re a black parent like me, you get scared and want to contribute when you listen to other deaths on TV.
We will do everything we can to stop it, reduce it and contribute to what the government is doing.”
If you have a story, please email [email protected]
Do you want the latest news in your region straight to your inbox? It only takes a few minutes! Click here.
Sources
2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/south-london-news/i-see-huge-amount-blood-22184036
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]