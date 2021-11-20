Justin Fields, Lamar Jackson and more





Fields demonstrates the same dual-threat abilities he displayed at Ohio State in 2019-20; he ranks fourth among NFL quarterbacks with 288 yards rushing and showed his downfield passing ability with completions of 50, 39, 28 and 25 yards in Pittsburgh. “I’ve been part of and played with some pretty good pocket passers and some pretty good mobile quarterbacks, so I’ve seen it for over a decade now, and he definitely has those traits,” said tight-knit Jimmy Graham, who has worked with him. featuring future Hall of Famers Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. “The boy has so much talent. He has a lot of advantages and it’s nice to see the growth.” (2) Will the Bears Defense be able to hold down quarterback Lamar Jackson? The exciting Ravens star presents a tough challenge to an injury-depleted Bears defense. With blazing speed and a strong arm, Jackson is dangerous with his legs and arm. Best known for his running prowess when he entered the NFL in the first round with Baltimore in 2018, he has also since developed into an excellent passer. “He’s a unique and special talent and you can understand why he’s in the MVP conversation,” said defensive coordinator Sean Desai. “He deserves that and his game has evolved like that. They’ve done a great job with him there. He can beat you with his feet, he can beat you with his arm and he throws the ball accurately over the top of the defenders and he gets subdued a lot.” In his fourth NFL season, Jackson is 12-0 against NFC teams and 25-2 when he faces an opponent for the first time in the regular season or in the playoffs. He will face a Bears defense who will be missing outside linebacker Khalil Mack, who will have foot surgery at the end of the season next week, and will tackle Akiem Hicks, who will not play due to an ankle injury. The defense has not played at the level set earlier in the season; the unit has allowed 14 touchdowns during the team’s four-game losing streak, having earned just seven TDs in the previous four games. In addition, the Bears allowed opponents to score in the last nine quarters and 14 of 15 in the last four games. (3) Will the Bears attack pick up where it left off against the Steelers? After their first five first-half possession in Pittsburgh resulted in four punts and one interception, the Bears developed rhythm on offense in the second half, scoring two touchdowns and one field goal to turn a 20-6 deficit into a 27-26 lead . “Everyone was on the same page, you could see that,” said left guard Cody Whitehair. “Hopefully we can continue that. We are going against a good defense this week so we have to give them credit, but we must not beat ourselves up and put ourselves in bad situations where we get third and… long or [draw] Fines. We just have to stay away from that and come out and play sound.” Despite the offense showing some life in Pittsburgh, there is still a lot of room for improvement. Entering Week 11, the Bears finished 29th in the NFL in scoring (16.7 points per game) and ranked 31st overall (309.0) while allowing 33 sacks in the league. The offense yielded just 14 TDs in nine games this season. Interestingly, the bear attack and the Raven defense have similar strengths and weaknesses. Both units are last in the NFL in passing yards and near the top of the league in rushing yards, with the Bears offense fifth and the Ravens defense fourth. (4) How will the Bears stack up against one of the NFL’s top special teams? Before being named Ravens coach in 2008, John Harbaugh was the Eagles’ special teams coordinator from 1998 to 2006. So it’s no surprise that Baltimore has traditionally excelled at that stage of the game. The Ravens have the most accurate kicker in NFL history in Justin Tucker, a six-time All-Pro who has made the best 90.6 percent of his field goals ever (308 of 340). He also holds the league record for longest field goal, a 66-yarder who jumped off the bar and through the uprights earlier this season to defeat the Lions 19-17. Devin Duvernay of the Ravens entered Week 11 as the NFL’s leading point returnee with a 16.3 yard average on 18 returns. “This guy is really dynamic,” said special teams coordinator Chris Tabor. “He’s fast, he’s explosive, he’s tough. He pretty much ticks off all the adjectives you want to talk about in a rematch.” Tabor is also wary of 6-8,300-pound Calais Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who has blocked eight punts in 14 NFL seasons, equaling the third most since 1970. Tabor considers Campbell and Bears reserve defensive lineman Margus Hunt down the league’s best field goal blockers and say, “If they’re as tall and can move as they do, they create trouble.”

