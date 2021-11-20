Cricket Australia admits mishandling investigation into Tim Paine sexting incident

Cricket Australia (CA) says the organization “sent the wrong message” with its management of the 2018 investigation into Tim Paine’s role in a sexting incident, admitting he should have been removed as male test captain at the time .

Paine announced Friday that he was stepping down from his position after revealing that he was involved in a text exchange with a former female Cricket Tasmania employee in late 2017.

He was acquitted by CA after his investigation in 2018.

CA chairman Richard Freudenstein, who was not with the organization in 2018, addressed the media on Saturday afternoon.

Freudenstein said that if the current CA board had been in place three years ago, it would not have approved Paine as a male test captain after the investigation.

He said CA should have talked about the investigation publicly at the time as well.

“None of us (CA CEO) Nick Hockley or myself can speak directly to the decision-making process in 2018,” Freudenstein said.

“This includes helping us to better understand how the original judgment came about, that Tim’s conduct did not violate the Code of Conduct, and that no further disciplinary action is required.

“Once again, while I cannot speak to the original decision-making in 2018, I can say that facing the same circumstances and benefiting from all the relevant information on this matter, Cricket Australia would not be making the same decisions today.

“I recognize that the decision clearly sent the wrong message to the sport, the community and to Tim that this type of behavior is acceptable and without serious consequences.”

Freudenstein said he understood that CA staff had become aware of the investigation at “several stages”.

He said the current administration “was aware of this matter last week”.

Freudenstein said he was made aware of the investigation when he joined the CA board in 2019.

“I had a very brief conversation where I was told that there had been an incident with Tim a few years earlier,” he said.

Hockley, who became CEO of CA last year, said he was aware that an investigation had been conducted into Paine’s conduct and that the “case was closed.”

He said he only learned more about the incident last week when CA was contacted by a media outlet.

“I received the investigative report last Wednesday evening and then I estimated in detail,” Hockleys said.

Freudenstein said Paine, who he described as an “exceptional leader” during his tenure as test captain, had agreed to step down after speaking with the CA board.

“When this issue came to light again last week, a number of talks were held with Tim and Tim came to the conclusion that it would be best for him, his family and Australian cricket to resign and we support that decision” , he said.

No comment from Paine

Paine had no comment for the media after his club cricket match in Hobart was canceled. ( ABC News: Luke Bowden )

Paine was set to line up for the University of Tasmania cricket club against South Hobart Sandy Bay today, but the Queenborough Oval match was canceled due to rain.

Paine was surrounded by media cameras as he left the ground after the match was cancelled. When asked how he was feeling, he said, “I’m not speaking today, sorry mate.”

Earlier in the day, Ben Harrison, the Universitys high performance manager, confirmed Paine was in the selected ringside side, and said he had spoken to the former Australian captain.

Asked how Paine was, he said: [Hes] all good, looking forward to playing today.

“History tells us that every time Tim Paines is available, he plays for the university, that’s his home and that’s the club he likes to represent.”

Paine represented the team last year when they won the first grade final and the one-day finals.

“He’s a big part of our club,” Harrison said.