



A thick fog hung over the Martin Stadium in Pullman for much of Friday night, rendering overhead TV cameras over Arizona and Washington state nearly useless. The Wildcat defense was equally affected by the murky conditions, especially when it came to finding the WSU ball carrier at big games. The Cougars got 310 of their 482 yards on eight long runs or passes in a 44-18 blowout from the Wildcats on Friday night. With the ASU game just around the corner, the UA (1-10, 1-7 Pac-12) looked like a team that didn’t seem interested in much combat on a gloomy night in the Palouse. After coming in 14-7 late in the second quarter, it was beaten 23-0 over an 8-minute period, a run reminiscent of what Colorado did the Wildcats in the bottom half of a 34-0 romp last month. in Boulder. The Wildcats trailed 21-7 at halftime, trailing to 21 points less than five minutes into the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Max Borghi, who set up that score with a 43-yard run. Borghi ran 139 yards and two TDs on 16 carries while the Cougars ran 223 yards. Wazzu has blocked a Kyle Ostendorp kick for a safety with 8:50 left, then the next possession went up 37-7 Travel Harris second TD catch of the game. A 42-yard Tyler Loop field goal made it 37-10 with 2:39 left in the third, and Michael Wiley scored on a 27-yard TD pass from Will Plummer early in the fourth quarter, with a 2-point catch by Dorian Singer making it 37-18. Plummer was 24 of 42 for 222 yards and two TDs with an interception, with Wiley catching eight of those passes for 86 yards and his fifth score of the year. WSU ended any chance of UA coverage when: Laura Jayden connected to Calvin Jackson Jr. on a 78-yard TD pass with 8:37 left, then Plummer was picked on next possession. Jackson had four catches for 133 yards and two TDs, while the Laura was 13 of 22 for 259 yards and 4 TDs. Wazzu took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a 26-yard run by Borghi to a draw. The score came after the UA went for it at 4th-and-1 of the Cougars 45, but Plummer was full of the sneak attempt. Wildcats’ second drive ended with a missed 50-yard field goal by Lucas Havrisik, but it seemed doomed from the start with four offensive penalties and a drop through a wide open Singer that would have put Arizona in the red zone. The UA scored 10 penalties, seven of them in the first half. Harris set the Cougars 14-0 with 4:28 left in the top half on a 14-yard TD catch by the Laura. The UA came on the scoreboard with 2:22 to go before halftime when Plummer found Boobie Curry on an 11-yard TD pass on 4th-and-2, improvising after his original reads were covered. The Wildcats were sacked in the ensuing game, opening up the opportunity to get the ball back with a chance of a tie before the break, but instead WSU broke off a 38-yard run on a tie and struck the Laura. Jackson for a 43-yard TD to make it 21-7 with 1:26 left. The Wildcats will wrap up the 2021 season at ASU this Saturday, looking to win back the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

