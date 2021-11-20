Peng Shuai: Concerns mount over tennis stars’ whereabouts | News | DW





International concern over the disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai grew Friday, while China continued to deny knowledge of the matter. Former doubles number one in the world Peng has not been seen or heard in public since he accused former top official Zhang Gaoli of sexually abusing her, in a social media post on Nov. 2. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) is questioning an email written by Peng, according to Chinese state media, that disregards the allegations. US wants proof that Peng Shuai is safe Chinese authorities must provide “independent and verifiable evidence of her whereabouts and that she is safe,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman echoed the sentiment in a tweet, adding that the US is “deeply concerned about reports that tennis player Peng Shuai appears to be missing”. “Women around the world deserve that reports of sexual assault are taken seriously and investigated,” Sherman added. Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the UN human rights agency in Geneva, said Friday it called for “a full transparency investigation into her allegation of sexual assault.” She said this was vital to ensure accountability and justice. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the case was “not a diplomatic matter and I am not aware of the situation”. The ministry has consistently denied knowledge of the matter since Peng made her allegation. How is the tennis community responding? Top player Novak Djokovic said he would support a decision to cancel tournaments in China unless the issue is resolved. “This is horrific. I mean, a person is missing,” Djokovic said during the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. “The entire tennis community needs to support her and her family, make sure she’s safe and sound, because if you had tournaments on Chinese soil without resolving this situation, it would be a little strange.” Djokovic is the last of the world’s top tennis players to speak out about Peng’s disappearance. Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, as well as the German Olympic Committee, have tweeted the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai. WTA chief executive Steve Simon told CNN and other US media outlets on Thursday that the tour would consider taking tens of millions of dollars worth of tournaments from China. kmm/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/peng-shuai-concern-mounts-over-tennis-stars-whereabouts/a-59886533 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos