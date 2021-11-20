Current leadership would have fired Paine for sexting, says Cricket Australia chairman





Tim Paine would have been fired as captain of the Australian test three years ago for sexually explicit messages he would have sent to a female colleague had Cricket Australia’s current leadership been in place, chairman Richard Freudenstein said on Saturday. Paine dropped out of the post on Friday after media reports that he had been investigated over messages he sent to a former female Cricket Tasmania staffer in 2017, although he was acquitted by an integrity assessment from Cricket Australia. The wicket-keeper had been promoted by Cricket Australia as the harbinger of a new and improved team culture when he was named captain to replace Steve Smith in the wake of South Africa’s 2018 ball-mess scandal. “While I can’t speak to the decision-making in 2018, I can say that faced with the same circumstances and all the relevant information on this matter, Cricket Australia would not make the same decisions today,” Freudenstein told a video newscast. conference. “I recognize that the decision clearly sent the wrong message to the community, the sport and Tim that this type of behavior is acceptable and without serious consequences. “The role of the Australian cricket captain must be performed to the highest standards.” Cricket authorities have said the woman only complained to them about texting Paine after she was charged with theft after she resigned. Paine’s “interaction” with the woman was “in concert, private, occurred only once… and was not repeated,” Cricket Tasmania said. Cricket Australia’s decision not to make the investigation public was heavily criticized in the Australian media on Saturday, with experts suggesting that the agency had prioritized brand governance over integrity. Freudenstein, who joined the CA board in 2019, was joined at the press conference by Nick Hockley, who took up the position of chief executive for the first time on a temporary basis in June last year. Both felt that Cricket Australia’s code of conduct and integrity processes were robust and Freudenstein pointed out that there had been changes since 2018, including the addition of player education via SMS. The scandal has left Australia without a captain, less than three weeks before the Ashes series against England starts with the first Test in Brisbane. Freudenstein said there would be a “very thorough but short process” to decide on the new skipper. “We set up a process for finding a new captain that would take place over the summer with the expectation that Tim would one day retire,” he said. “We are clearly accelerating that process… and will come to a conclusion there well in time for the Ashes.” While vice-captain Pat Cummins is a favorite to get the job, Freudenstein said Smith, who served a two-year leadership ban for his part in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, would be considered. “There are several candidates available for that role, Steve Smith is one of the candidates available for that role,” he said. (With Reuters entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/sports/cricket/story/current-leadership-would-have-sacked-tim-paine-over-sexting-says-cricket-australia-chairman-richard-freudenstein-1878921-2021-11-20 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos