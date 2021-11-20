College football schedule today: TV channels, tee times for every top 25 game from week 12





Only three games take place between ranked opponents in week 12 of the college football season, but what doozies they are. First and foremost is the massive conference matchup between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus, Ohio. No Power 5 conference race is more captivating than the Big Ten’s, which features three legitimate College Football Playoff teams from the East division in the Buckeyes, Spartans and No. 6 michigan. All teams will enter the penultimate week of the regular season with one defeat, but that will soon change. Depending on the outcome of Saturday’s game between Michigan State and Ohio State, the Spartans either take a commanding lead in the division race, or the whole thing comes down to “The Game” in Ann Arbor a week later. MORE: Watch selected NCAA football games live with fuboTV (7-day trial) Another ranked game in Week 12 is No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama. The Razorbacks have seen an incredible turnaround in Year 2 under Sam Pittman, but are facing one of their biggest tests of the season in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide this year looked far from impenetrable, barely surviving Florida and LSU and losing to Texas A&M. A win on Saturday would guarantee Nick Saban and Co. Atlanta to take on Georgia in the SEC championship game. A loss makes the Iron Bowl a must-win situation for Alabama, otherwise the Aggies represent the SEC West. The final game between ranked opponents is No. 3 Oregon over No. 23 Utah, which should be the first game of a double-header between these teams. The Ducks are the only Pac-12 team capable of making the playoff, but they must win if they want to become the first team since Washington in 2016 to achieve that feat. Utah, even with a loss on Saturday, can win the Pac-12 Championship game with a win over Colorado in Week 13. The Utes should have two chances to play spoiler against the Ducks. Sporting News explains how to watch those games and more in Week 12. Here’s everything you need to know: MORE: College football bowl projections for Week 12: Georgia, Alabama rematch scenario back on College football schedule today Here’s every week 12 college soccer game involving the top 25 teams: (All rankings reflect the last top 25 of the College Football Playoff rankings. Matches broadcast nationally are shown in bold.) Friday 19 November Game Time (ET) TV channel Memphis at number 24 Houston 9 o’clock in the evening ESPN2, fuboTV no. 19 San Diego State at UNLV 11:30 pm CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Saturday 20 Nov Game Time (ET) TV channel Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia Afternoon ESPN+, SEC Network+, fuboTV No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State Afternoon ABC, fuboTV No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson Afternoon ESPN, fuboTV Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma Afternoon Fox, fuboTV Prairie View A&M at No. 16 Texas A&M Afternoon ESPN+, SEC Network+, fuboTV Tennessee State at No. 25 Mississippi State Afternoon ESPN+, SECN+, fuboTV Illinois at No. 17 Iowa 2:00 p.m. Fox Sports 1, fuboTV Georgia Tech at No. 8 Notre Dame 2.30 pm NBC, Peacock, fuboTV no. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama 3.30 pm CBS, Paramount+, fuboTV SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati 3.30 pm ESPN, fuboTV No. 6 Michigan in Maryland 3.30 pm big ten network, fuboTV Nebraska at No. 15 Wisconsin 3.30 pm ABC, fuboTV Virginia at No. 18 Pitt 3.30 pm ESPN2, fuboTV UAB at No. 22 UTSA 3.30 pm ESPN+ No. 14 BYU in Georgia Southern 4 p.m. ESPN+ Syracuse at No. 20 NC State 4 p.m. ACC network, fuboTV No. 11 Baylor in the state of Kansas 5:30 pm FS1, fuboTV No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah 7:30 pm ABC, fuboTV Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss 7:30 pm SECN, fuboTV no. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech 8 pm Fox, fuboTV MORE: College Football Picks, Anti-Spread Predictions for Every Week 12 Top 25 Game How to watch, live stream college football games In week 12, fourteen matches with a ranked team will be broadcast on national television. Those matches appear on Fox, Fox Sport 1, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2. Live streaming options include the ESPN app, Fox.com, ESPN+, Paramount+ or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. College football scores week 12 Friday 19 November Game Memphis at number 24 Houston no. 19 San Diego State at UNLV Saturday 20 Nov Game Charleston Southern at No. 1 Georgia No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma Prairie View A&M at No. 16 Texas A&M Tennessee State at No. 25 Mississippi State Illinois at No. 17 Iowa Georgia Tech at No. 8 Notre Dame no. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama SMU at No. 5 Cincinnati No. 6 Michigan in Maryland Nebraska at No. 15 Wisconsin Virginia at No. 18 Pitt UAB at No. 22 UTSA No. 14 BYU in Georgia Southern Syracuse at No. 20 NC State No. 11 Baylor in the state of Kansas No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah Vanderbilt at No. 12 Ole Miss no. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

