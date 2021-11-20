Chinese state media tries to quell outrage, says missing tennis star is at home and will appear ‘soon’





Chinese state media officials have tried to reassure the world that missing tennis star Peng Shuai is safe and sound amid global concerns over her whereabouts. Most important points: Employees of two state-run media outlets post on Twitter that the tennis star is home safely

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insists it has no knowledge of the controversy

Ms Peng accused a former Communist Party Politburo member of raping his home three years ago Peng has not been active in public since she accused a former top Communist Party official, Zhang Gaoli, of rape more than two weeks ago. Since then, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is not aware of the controversy. The 35-year-old former top women’s doubles player won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. Peng has also competed in three Olympic Games, and her disappearance is getting more attention as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Games, which begin on February 4. Early on Saturday, Shen Shiwei of CGTN, the English-language branch of China Central Television aimed at foreign audiences, posted photos of a seemingly happy Peng Shuai on Twitter, which has been officially blocked in China. The state television employee wrote that they were posted on Peng’s account on the Chinese messaging service WeChat with the comment “Happy Weekend.” Loading The photos showed Peng with a gray cat and a panda figurine in what appeared to be a private residence, with stuffed animals behind her. Who is Peng Shuai and when was she last seen in public? Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai made an allegation against a former prominent Chinese government official on Weibo earlier this month. Since then, the tennis world has been asking the question: where is she? read more There was no indication when the photos were taken. After widespread skepticism on social media and demands that Peng appear in person in public, editor-in-chief of China’s official Global Times. Hu Xiin. said he had confirmed the tweet through his “own sources”. He said she was staying “free” in her own home and will be appearing in public “soon”. Mr. Shen’s Twitter post came after CGTN released a statement earlier this week that it said was from Peng that the charges against Mr. Zhang were dropped. Women’s Tennis Association president and CEO Steve Simon questioned the legitimacy of that statement, saying it “only raises my concerns about her safety.” Loading Peng wrote in a lengthy social media post on Nov. 2 that she was forced to have sex with Mr. Zhangin’s home three years ago, despite repeated refusals. Mr. Zhang, 75, is a former Deputy Prime Minister who served on the ruling Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee. The post was quickly removed from Peng’s verified account on Weibo, a leading Chinese social media platform, but screenshots of the allegation were shared on the internet. AP/ABC

