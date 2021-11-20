Cricket Australia chairman admits it was a mistake not to strip Paine of his captaincy three years ago





Paine stepped down from Australia’s test skipper on Friday after it was revealed he sent an unsolicited explicit image of himself along with a series of lewd messages to a female colleague in 2017.



Chairman Richard Freudenstein admitted on Saturday that Cricket Australia had made a mistake in not firing Tim Paine from Test captaincy when the first investigation into his act of sending explicit messages to a female colleague took place. The 36-year-old stepped down as Australia’s test skipper on Friday after it was revealed he had sent an unsolicited explicit image of himself and a series of lewd messages to a female colleague in 2017, months before he became captain. “I can’t talk about the 2018 decision, I wasn’t there. But I’m saying based on the facts as they are now, the board of Cricket Australia would not have made that decision,” Freudenstein said in a joint press conference with with CA CEO Nick Hockley. “I recognize that the decision has clearly sent the wrong message that this behavior is acceptable and without serious consequences. The role of the Australian cricket captain must be held to the highest standards,” he added. The stumper was promoted to captain of the test team after South Africa’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal. A Cricket Australia investigation at the time concluded that Paine had not violated CA’s code of conduct and was free to continue in the captain’s role. “The code of conduct is (now) appropriate. It is important to note that many things have changed since then,” Freudenstein said. “Since the 2018 season, there have been programs addressing issues like sexting. We have completely overhauled education about sexual harassment.” According to reports, a Cricket Tasmania employee was offended by “the sexually explicit, unwanted and unsolicited photograph of his genitals of Mr Paine in addition to the explicit sexual comments.” In a speech to the media on Friday, Paine had apologized for his actions. “Although I was acquitted, I was deeply sorry for each incident and I do that today. I spoke to my wife and family at the same time and I am extremely grateful for their forgiveness and support.” He will continue to be part of the Australian team. Australia will face England in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on December 8. Paine, who went under the knife in September to repair a bulging disc in his neck, has been included in the roster despite an injury cloud.

