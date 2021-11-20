US ‘deeply concerned’ about missing Chinese tennis star

The US and the United Nations on Friday called for evidence of missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuais, and called for an investigation into her sexual assault allegations.

The White House was deeply concerned about reports that Peng Shuai appears to be missing, press secretary Jen Psaki told a news conference.

The three-time Olympian and former No. 1 women’s doubles player has not been seen in public since a post on her social media account made allegations of sexual assault against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of China’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party. and a lieutenant of Party Secretary General Xi Jinping. The message was later deleted.

Any report of sexual assault should be investigated, and we support a woman’s ability to speak up and be accountable, whether it be here or around the world, Psaki said.

Those views were shared by the United Nations.

It was important to have proof of her whereabouts and well-being, Elizabeth Throssell, the spokesperson for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a news conference Friday.

It was a challenging issue, as it was difficult for victims of sexual assault to come forward to voice their allegations, she added. Sexual assault happened in every society. It was important to ensure justice and accountability for victims.

Meanwhile, in another effort to allay concerns about her disappearance, a Chinese state television employee posted photos of Peng on Twitter on Friday that cannot be seen by most internet users in China.

Shen Shiwei posted the photos showing Peng with a gray cat and holding a panda figurine in what appeared to be a private home with stuffed animals behind her, on Peng’s account on the WeChat messaging service with the caption: Happy Weekend.

There was no indication when the photos were taken and NBC News has been unable to verify their authenticity.

Shen works for CGTN, the English-language branch of China Central Television that targets a foreign audience.

The editor of Global Times, an English-language newspaper published by the Communist Party, said on Twitter that he had confirmed from unknown sources that the photos are indeed the current state of Peng Shuai.

For the past few days, she has been free in her own home and did not want to be disturbed, Hu Xijin wrote. She will soon appear in public and participate in some activities.

He later posted two video clips of Peng on his Twitter account that he claimed were shot in local time on Saturday. NBC News was unable to verify this.

The photos were released after a number of tennis players, including Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, spoke about Pengs’ disappearance, along with rights groups, retired players and various athlete lobbies trying to power their profiles.

Steve Simon, the president and CEO of the Womens Tennis Association, has threatened to withdraw WTA events from China. That means nearly a dozen next year, including the WTA final.

NBC News has contacted the Chinese Tennis Association for comment. NBC News also tried to reach out to Zhang, who retired in 2018 and is no longer in the public eye.

The controversy is politically uneasy as the Chinese capital prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February. A State Department spokesman on Friday denied being aware of the outrage over Pengs’ disappearance.