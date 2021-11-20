Houghton, Jeffers Open Hockey Seasons With Wins; Hancock Ties – Sports cover for Saturday

Secondary school

Last night in high school hockey season…

Houghton opened the season with a 6-0 win over Escanaba. Camden Markham had a hat-trick plus two assists. Gaborik Carlson scored four assists in a row and Connor Raffaelli a goal and two assists. Troy Povich made 18 saves to earn the shutout in his first varsity game.

Jeffers defeated Cheboygan 4-0.

Hancock skated to a 3-3 draw at De Pere.

Hancock is playing in Ashwaubenon this afternoon.

College Hockey

Michigan Tech hockey team took control early, reaching 20th-ranked Bemidji State 4-3 yesterday evening. After conceding an early goal, Tech scored three in a row and kept the Beavers at bay. Tristan Ashbrook led the Huskies with two goals and an assist. Blake Pietila made 22 saves. Those teams are skating again tonight in Bemidji.

Northern Michigan hockey team used three goals in the third period to bury Ferris State 6-3 last night. Those teams meet again tonight in Big Rapids.

Both Finlandia hockey teams lost to Saint Norbert yesterday…

The women fell 3-1. Abby Dawson scored the Lions’ only goal. Laney Pasemko made 20 saves.

The men lost 9-1. Sheldon Brett scored for Finlandia. Marcus Gloss started and conceded five goals. Connor Duffy replaced him early in the second period and allowed four.

Those teams will play at the Houghton County Arena again. The women face each other at 1:00 AM and the men at 4:00 PM.

College Volleyball

The Michigan Tech volleyball team takes on Davenport University in the semifinals of the GLIAC tournament this afternoon. As the frontrunner, Tech will host the championship tournament this weekend. Ferris State and Wayne State will meet at 12:00 PM in the first semifinal. The Huskies will play against the Panthers at 2:30 PM. Tomorrow the championship game will be played at the SDC.

college basketball

Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball defeated Minnesota-Crookston 65-57 last night. The Huskies built up an 11-point lead at halftime. The Golden Eagles came back in the third period, but three-pointers from Ellie Mackay and Clara Johnson restored the Huskies’ lead and Mackay hit some late free throws to seal the win. Mackay finished with 17 points and passed the 1,000 career points. Katelyn Meister led Tech with 19.

The Huskies receive Minnesota-Duluth at 5:30 a.m. today.

The Tech men’s team plays in Minnesota-Crookston today.

The Northern Michigan women’s basketball team plays in Concordia-Saint Paul today. The men’s team will receive Concordia-Wisconsin tomorrow.

Finlandia’s men’s basketball team opened the MBI Big Four tournament at the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago last night with a 85-71 loss to Asbury University. Rae’quan Funches scored 25 for the Lions, who will meet host country Archers this afternoon. The tournament schedule had to be changed when Fontbonne University shut down after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Finlandia women’s team lost to the receiving Dutchmen 94-56 in their opening game at the Hope Tournament last night in the Netherlands. Bailey Froberg scored 12 for the Lions, who play Olivet College this afternoon.

college football

Linebacker Will Borchert of Northern Michigan University has been named Freshman of the Year in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The All-Conference first teams announced yesterday include technical linemen Samuel Kinne and Nate Lajoie in defense, along with NMU’s Borchert and defending defender Brady Hanson. View full schedules here.

NHL

The Detroit Red Wings visit the Arizona Coyotes tonight. Coverage begins at 7:45 a.m. on 99.3 The Lift. After Moritz Seider left Thursday’s game after being shot in the leg, he worked on his fitness yesterday and will be on the ice tonight.

NBA

A furious comeback from Pistons just came up short, as Detroit lost 105-102 to the Golden State Warriors last night. Frank Jackson came off the bench and scored 27 for Detroit, but he and Jerami Grant each missed three-pointers that would have tied the game in the closing seconds.

The Pistons face the Los Angeles Lakers tomorrow.

NFL

Tomorrow…

The Detroit Lions visit the Cleveland Browns for a 1:00 p.m. game. Listen to the broadcast on 99.3 The Lift. Quarterback Jared Goff was out of practice again yesterday after suffering a side injury. Tim Boyle was back with the first team. He has been activated off the injured list and it seems increasingly likely that he will make his first NFL start.

The Green Bay Packers visit the Minnesota Vikings for a 1:00 p.m. game.

MLB

The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with utility player Niko Goodrum. Goodrum was removed from their 40-man roster yesterday. He approved waivers and chose to become a free agent. Detroit also removed outfielder Jacob Robson and pitcher Nivaldo Rodriguez and assigned them to Toledo. Infielder Kody Clemens and reliever Angel De Jesus were added to the 40-man roster, meaning they are protected in the upcoming Rule Five draft.

Upcoming local sports broadcasts

Tuesday – High school hockey – Marquette in Houghton – 6:10 pregame on the Voice of the Gremlins, 97.7 The Wolf.

Friday and Saturday – High school hockey – Hancock in Calumet – 6:40 am pregame every night on the Voice of the Copper Kings, KBear 102.3.

