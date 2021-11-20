Amarillo Senior Citizens Association still seeking permanent home

As the holiday season begins, the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association is still working to find a permanent home for its more than 460 local members.

The association also said it urgently needs money to remain open.

After being located on the Amarillo College campus for 50 years, the ASCA told it to vacate that space to make way for the college’s Innovation Outpost on the property, and the two entities came to a mutual agreement, according to previous reporting. of the Amarillo Globe -News.

The ASCA was temporarily located on Austin Street and has now been given a new lease of life in another temporary location at 1301 Sixth Ave., which they have been operating since June.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the ASCA was shut down for more than 12 months and has recently resumed serving lunch. That meal is still available to everyone for $7. The cost of the lunch is to raise money for the organization. The goal is to give everyone who comes a good meal for a reasonable price.

The current location was donated by the owner formerly known as the IDK Sports Bar and Grill.

Previously, in 2019, the ASCA had purchased a building from Potter County to house their senior activities. Still, it had asbestos problems, which, while it was being repaired, also caused the building to be robbed and stripped of copper. To repair that building would cost more than $2 million, which is way beyond the ASCA’s available budgetary capabilities, rendering it no longer a viable option.

Jett Whitsell, the newly appointed executive director of the ASCA, spoke about the vital mission of his association. Whitsell has a background in resource development.

Our mission is to give seniors a place to socialize and keep them active with others in the same age range, Whitsell said. This is a great place for people to get together who might otherwise be sitting at home without others hanging out with them.

While the city of Amarillo has been able to help with funding in the past, the ASCA does not have the current budget and urgently needs funding to keep the doors open, he said.

We are in a serious financial situation. If we don’t do something on a building by the end of the year, Whitsell said, we’re going to have some serious conversations that we might have to close.

Whitsell said the ASCA is thankful they currently have a location where seniors can gather. However, he realizes that a permanent solution must be found for the site.

The current location does have a full-service company kitchen, allowing the ASCA to provide a daily meal. However, due to the limitations of the facility, every person receiving a meal must receive it from the same window due to the amount of roof space. There is also limited space for the various activities in which the members participate.

Some of the activities offered to members include pool, bridge, table tennis, quilting and dominoes. Many of the activities have clubs that specialize in those activities to keep members active as seniors.

Since we don’t have any contract with the current owner, we can’t make any changes to the building, Whitsell said. Although we make good use of the space, this building is not optimally equipped for our purposes.

Previously, the ASCA received federal funding from grants, but that ended in 2012, taking its toll on the organization. Whitsell also said the lack of its own building creates a void for the organization to qualify for many funding and grant applications. Fundraising also suffers significantly from the lack of a permanent home for the ASCA, Whitsell said.

All the money we make goes back to the mission of taking care of our members,” Whitsell said. We strive to be as efficient with the resources available. We appreciate any support the community can give to the seniors of this city. We are a critical part of this organization’s existence. This association is very important to our members.

ASCA member JP Reese spoke about the benefits of the organization.

Seniors need a place where they can get together and share activities that they enjoy together,” said Reese. A lot of the people who eat lunch here have the only meal they will have all day. really need for our seniors to lead productive lives.

Barbara Cromer, a member of the ASCA board, spoke passionately about the community’s need for this organization.

Giving people a reason to get up and engage in activities that stimulate the brain is very important to people as they get older,” Cromer said. to prevent us from having to end up in an assisted living facility.

Many of the members say they are grateful for the building and its surroundings, but changing location affects members, especially those with limited transportation. They lament the possibility that members will not have facilities to gather and keep busy, which is crucial for people who might otherwise be at home.

Kitchen manager Ticarra Smith said they are working with limited space and doing their best with the resources available. Still, the limitations of the current facility really make serving lunch a chore. For its annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday, the ASCA served more than 160 people.

The main resource we need is a new building, so we have a lot more opportunities to get funding,” Whitsell said. Once we have that, I know I have the opportunity to raise money, but we will have some help to get the building.

Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. and is open to the general public, regardless of age.

For more information about the ACSA, visit https://www.amarilloseniorcitizens.com/