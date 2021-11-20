cowboys vs. Chiefs odds, spread, line, predictions: 2021 NFL picks, Week 11 model’s best bets on 128-89 run

Less than a month ago, the Kansas City Chiefs held a 3-4 record, occupying the basement of the AFC West. However, their situation has completely changed as they are now first in the division thanks to a run of three straight wins. The Chiefs (6-4) will try to extend the winning streak when they host the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys (7-2) on Sunday. Kansas City won 41-14 in Las Vegas last week, while Dallas defeated Atlanta 43-3 at home. Cowboys recipient Amari Cooper out due to COVID-19.

Arrowhead Stadium kicks off at 4:25 PM ET. Kansas City is a 2.5 point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Cowboys from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 56.5.

chief vs. Cowboys Spread: Kansas City -2.5

chief vs. Cowboys over-under: 56.5 points

chief vs. Cowboys Money Line: Kansas City -140, Dallas +120

KC: Chiefs are 5-16 against the spread in their last 21 games

DAL: Cowboys are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games

Featured game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys

Why the Chiefs can cover?

Patrick Mahomes appeared to be back to normal last week after a string of uneven appearances. The former NFL MVP completed 35-of-50 passes for a season-high 406 yards and five touchdowns, marking the second time this year that he has thrown so many scoring passes. It was the 30th time Mahomes amassed 300 yards, the most past Kurt Warner (29) in the first five years of his career.

Darrel Williams won just 43 yards on 11 carries against the Raiders, but had a standout game for Kansas City from the backfield. The 26-year-old from LSU made nine catches, including one for a touchdown, when he hit triple digits in receiving yards for the first time in his career with 101. Tight end Travis Kelce also came with a big effort, in eight passes for 119 yards, his third 100-yard outing of 2021 and the first since Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Why cowboys can cover

Dallas reached 40 points for the third time this season in his loss to the Falcons and leads the NFL with an average of 31.6 points per game. The Cowboys set the franchise record for most points in a quarter by scoring 29 in the second and recorded their biggest halftime lead in 50 years with a 36-3 cushion. Dak Prescott ran for a touchdown and threw a pair of scores, marking the sixth straight game and the seventh time in his eight appearances this season that he made two or more TD passes.

It was the 17th time Prescott had made a passing and rushing touchdown in the same game, the fourth time by a player in his first six years in the league behind Cam Newton’s 35, Daunte Culpepper’s 20 and Josh Allen’s 19. CeeDee Lamb, who had previous week six catches for 94 yards and two TDs, this year all three have put in his 100-yard feats on the road. Fellow wideout Michael Gallup gives Prescott another option when he returned to action against Atlanta and had three receptions for 42 yards after missing the previous seven games with a calf strain.

