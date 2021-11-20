No. 7 Chatfield Footballs Huge Rally Disturbs No. 2 Dakota Ridge

LAKEWOOD The tide turned quickly at Jeffco Stadium on Friday night.

Number 2 Dakota Ridge appeared to be in the lead after scoring 24 unanswered runs to take a 24-7 lead with 2:37 left in the third quarter against number 7 Chatfield. Even Chargers coach Bret McGatlin probably thought the playoff run would come to an end in the 4A state quarterfinals and he would head to Florida for Thanksgiving Break.

Changed plans.

Chatfield scored five touchdowns from late in the third quarter to midway through the fourth quarter to take an unthinkable 42-31 win against his South Jeffco rival. The Chargers (9-4 record) will likely host Pine Creek (10-2) back at Jeffco Stadium on Saturday, November 27 at 1 p.m.

The three minutes of offensive fury kicked off Chatfield’s comeback. Junior Mason Lowe had a 39-yard touchdown run. Senior Jake Marschall scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and Lowe threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to freshman Brock Narva to turn a 24-7 deficit into a 28-24 lead with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter .

That went a lot better than last year. Ill say, Lowe said of his halfback touchdown pass to Narva who put the Chargers ahead. It was a link. I’m glad Brock caught it. It really changed the momentum.

After coming empty on four straight offensive drives after Marschall’s 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of scrimmage, the Chargers kicked it into high gear.

That two-play drive gave us a little energy. Then the 3-and-out. Then another quick score. Then the turnover and another score, McGatlin said of the three Chatfield touchdowns over 2 minutes 44 seconds off the clock. I couldn’t believe that we were now in the lead. It was amazing.

Dakota Ridge (11-1) capped off a 19-play, 70-yard scoring drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by junior Noah Triplett to take a 17-point lead to start the second half.

The wheels came off quickly, said Dakota Ridge coach Ron Woitalewicz. We had that great drive to start the third quarter to make it 24-7. Then (Chatfield) suddenly scores three touchdowns in about two and a half minutes. We just couldn’t think of a way to stop the defense when we needed it.

The Eagles recaptured the lead 31-28 with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter with a 61-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Adam Graves to Connor Fitzhugh. However, Marschall answered with a 70-yard touchdown run less than 30 seconds later to put the Chargers in the lead for good.

It didn’t look great. I’m not going to lie, Marschall said of the Chargers trailing 24-7 with 2:37 left in the third quarter. This is what we train for, faced with adversity. We knew what to do.

Narva gave Chatfields his first 2-score lead of the game with a 53-yard touchdown run at 4:42 to make the final score 42-31.

Our plan has always been to get it to our athletes, McGatlin said. I know we have some special athletes and they’ve done great things.

It will be Chatfield’s first trip back to the 4A state semifinals since 2016. Pine Creek defeated the Chargers 28-14.

I knew this group was special, said McGatlin of his team who had several injuries this year but finally got well. We just had to get them together.

Dakota Ridge attempted to advance to the 4A state semifinals for the third time in a row under former coach Woitalewicz. Dakota Ridge was passed by eventual state champion Loveland in the 2020 semifinals and lost on a last-second field goal to Broomfield in 2019.

I am proud of our children, said Woitalewicz. To go 11-0 and become back-to-back league champions with everything these guys have been through over the past two years. It didn’t end the way we wanted, but what a great game.

Three weeks ago, Chatfield and Dakota Ridge faced each other in a game that decided the 4A Metro 1 League champion. The Chargers led 28-19 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles rallied with 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 29-28 win. Junior Landon Giebler kicked a 26-yard field goal with less than a minute to play for the game winner.

Chatfield and Dakota Ridge both earned top-8 seeds and first-round byes for the opening round of the state tournament. The Chargers drove past Ponderosa last week and the Eagles defeated Longmont to set up the South Jeffco rivalry in the quarterfinals.

Knowing that we are one of the last four teams left in it is the best feeling ever, said Marschall. I love Thanksgiving, but playing football makes it so much better.