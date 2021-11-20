Sports
No. 7 Chatfield Footballs Huge Rally Disturbs No. 2 Dakota Ridge
Gallery images
Chatfield takes on Pine Creek next week at Jeffco Stadium in the 4A state semifinals
american football
Dennis Pleuss/Jeffco Sports Information
Chargers Strike Ticket To State 4A Semifinals With Victory Over Rival
LAKEWOOD The tide turned quickly at Jeffco Stadium on Friday night.
Number 2 Dakota Ridge appeared to be in the lead after scoring 24 unanswered runs to take a 24-7 lead with 2:37 left in the third quarter against number 7 Chatfield. Even Chargers coach Bret McGatlin probably thought the playoff run would come to an end in the 4A state quarterfinals and he would head to Florida for Thanksgiving Break.
Changed plans.
Chatfield scored five touchdowns from late in the third quarter to midway through the fourth quarter to take an unthinkable 42-31 win against his South Jeffco rival. The Chargers (9-4 record) will likely host Pine Creek (10-2) back at Jeffco Stadium on Saturday, November 27 at 1 p.m.
The three minutes of offensive fury kicked off Chatfield’s comeback. Junior Mason Lowe had a 39-yard touchdown run. Senior Jake Marschall scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and Lowe threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to freshman Brock Narva to turn a 24-7 deficit into a 28-24 lead with 11:11 left in the fourth quarter .
That went a lot better than last year. Ill say, Lowe said of his halfback touchdown pass to Narva who put the Chargers ahead. It was a link. I’m glad Brock caught it. It really changed the momentum.
After coming empty on four straight offensive drives after Marschall’s 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of scrimmage, the Chargers kicked it into high gear.
That two-play drive gave us a little energy. Then the 3-and-out. Then another quick score. Then the turnover and another score, McGatlin said of the three Chatfield touchdowns over 2 minutes 44 seconds off the clock. I couldn’t believe that we were now in the lead. It was amazing.
Dakota Ridge (11-1) capped off a 19-play, 70-yard scoring drive with a 5-yard touchdown run by junior Noah Triplett to take a 17-point lead to start the second half.
The wheels came off quickly, said Dakota Ridge coach Ron Woitalewicz. We had that great drive to start the third quarter to make it 24-7. Then (Chatfield) suddenly scores three touchdowns in about two and a half minutes. We just couldn’t think of a way to stop the defense when we needed it.
The Eagles recaptured the lead 31-28 with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter with a 61-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Adam Graves to Connor Fitzhugh. However, Marschall answered with a 70-yard touchdown run less than 30 seconds later to put the Chargers in the lead for good.
It didn’t look great. I’m not going to lie, Marschall said of the Chargers trailing 24-7 with 2:37 left in the third quarter. This is what we train for, faced with adversity. We knew what to do.
Narva gave Chatfields his first 2-score lead of the game with a 53-yard touchdown run at 4:42 to make the final score 42-31.
Our plan has always been to get it to our athletes, McGatlin said. I know we have some special athletes and they’ve done great things.
It will be Chatfield’s first trip back to the 4A state semifinals since 2016. Pine Creek defeated the Chargers 28-14.
I knew this group was special, said McGatlin of his team who had several injuries this year but finally got well. We just had to get them together.
Dakota Ridge attempted to advance to the 4A state semifinals for the third time in a row under former coach Woitalewicz. Dakota Ridge was passed by eventual state champion Loveland in the 2020 semifinals and lost on a last-second field goal to Broomfield in 2019.
I am proud of our children, said Woitalewicz. To go 11-0 and become back-to-back league champions with everything these guys have been through over the past two years. It didn’t end the way we wanted, but what a great game.
Three weeks ago, Chatfield and Dakota Ridge faced each other in a game that decided the 4A Metro 1 League champion. The Chargers led 28-19 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles rallied with 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 29-28 win. Junior Landon Giebler kicked a 26-yard field goal with less than a minute to play for the game winner.
Chatfield and Dakota Ridge both earned top-8 seeds and first-round byes for the opening round of the state tournament. The Chargers drove past Ponderosa last week and the Eagles defeated Longmont to set up the South Jeffco rivalry in the quarterfinals.
Knowing that we are one of the last four teams left in it is the best feeling ever, said Marschall. I love Thanksgiving, but playing football makes it so much better.
Sources
2/ https://chsaanow.com/news/2021/11/19/football-chatfields-huge-rally-upsets-no-2-dakota-ridge.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]