Gophers fall short in 5-3 game with PSU





Next game: Penn State 20-11-2021 | 8:00 pm Bally Sports North 1130 KTLK/103.5 FM MINNEAPOLIS The men’s Gopher hockey program opened the weekend with a 5-3 loss to Penn State on Friday night at the 3M Arena in Mariucci. Jaxon Nelson scored a few power-play goals while Matthew Knees had a three-point night with a goal and two assists for Minnesota (7-6-0 overall, 4-3-0-0-1-0 Big Ten). Penn State (7-5-0, 1-4-0-0-0-0) struck first with a Ryan Kirwan goal at 6:41 of the first period before Knies equalized late at 7:28 pm. the opening stanza. Nelson booked the second period with a pair of power-play goals for the Maroon & Gold, opening the period with his third goal of the year at 3:32 and finishing with his fourth at 18:58. However, the Nittany Lions scored a couple of goals in between, with Connor MacEachern and Ben Copeland finding the net. The visitors then added a few goals in the third period to break the game open when Christian Sarlo and Chase McLane scored for Penn State. Nelson’s results took Minnesota to a 2-for-5 performance on the power play, while Penn State went 2-for-2. The Gophers had a 35-26 lead on shots. Jack LaFontaine made 21 saves for the Maroon & Gold while Oskar Autio recorded 32. Comments from the coach “That was a disappointing loss,” Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko said. “We gave away a game and we have now seen that three Fridays in a row.” Remarkable Nelson’s two-goal match marked his first multi-goal achievement in his career and his second multi-point achievement in his career, while Knies recorded his first three-point achievement in his career Ben Meyers added a few assists for the Gophers. Next: Penn State on Saturday Minnesota closes out a four-game home game against Penn State on Saturday at the 3M Arena in Mariucci (TV: Bally Sports North; Stream: B1G+/Bally Sports App/TSN.ca/TSN APP; Radio: 1130 KTLK/103.5 FM) .

