Will Shin Yu-bin, the ‘next-generation ace’ of women’s table tennis, grow again?





Shin Yu-bin (17, Korean Air, pictured), who gained valuable experience from competing in the Olympics as the youngest Korean women's table tennis player in the Tokyo Olympics, made wonderful achievements such as winning the women's doubles and second in the singles and team events at the Qatar Asian Championships last September. With a more mature appearance, she emerged as the 'next-generation ace' of Korean women's table tennis. Now Shin Yu-bin will compete in the world championship for the first time in her life to increase another wingspan. For this, Shin Yubin left for Houston, the US, where the finals of the 2021 World Championships will be held on May 18 via Incheon International Airport. This competition will be held from the 23rd to the 29th. This world championship is a stage to confirm Shin Yu-bin's true prowess. This is because all the powerful European powers, including the world's strongest China, which have not participated in the last Asian Championships, will come out. With the addition of 'Finals' to the name of this tournament where only individual matches are held, the tournament without a preliminary round goes straight into the tournament and leads to a thin ice match where even if you lose only one match, you are immediately eliminated. Shin Yu-bin will compete in the women's singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles in this tournament. The women's doubles is paired with Jeon Ji-hee (29, POSCO Energy) and the mixed doubles is paired with Cho Dae-seong (19, Samsung Life Insurance). Singles will start from round of 128 and doubles will start from round of 64.

