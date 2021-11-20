He just needs to be himself on Sundays





An advantage we will have on Sunday, noise from the crowd during the attack. I can’t believe the offense was actually supposed to prompt the Lambeau crowd to calm down on Sunday. I know we haven’t played many home games lately, but come on. I was worried this would happen with just one home game (Washington) in the span of 41 days. I think fans got the hint when the offense was the signal for the crowd to calm down. I expect a better performance from the Gold pack crew against the LA Rams. They were solid at week 4. As for players calling Coach Gray OG, I read it means original gangster, referring to the fact that he was a pretty good DB himself at the time. I had a good laugh at “Old Grey” on Friday. We just started Urban Dictionary 101 with Spoff on Wednesday. We’ll pick up again next week. John from Stevens Point, Wisconsin Which do you prefer: the Skol cheer or the Viking horn sound? Given the choice between the two, I prefer the wave. David from El Segundo, CA Imagine being able to play against the Falcons twice a year? Smart move Brady, smart move Who knew Cordarrelle Patterson made such a difference with that foul? Atlanta is in bad shape, man. I don’t know about II, but I’m excited to watch Lions Sunday. We hope their first win of the season comes on a game-winning TD pitch from Tim Boyle to Jamaal Williams! On a personal level, I am so excited for Tim and his family. The man has been through so much in the past 10 years and it’s great to see all his hard work and perseverance paying off. If you know anything about Tim’s story, he totally deserved this opportunity. I hope he plays well in Cleveland on Sunday. Derek from Eau Claire, WI Packers invade the border, Just force the tail lights. How did I not get “Run to (rear)light!” as mantra for this week so far? Dean from Leavenworth, IN The Packers rise as Seahawks fall to Earth and our defenses rise More heroes emerge as injuries strike and a heavy price is paid again Now another challenge to keep the focus and stay on track A short journey west to a hostile land to challenge a desperate frontier rival A chance to secure your grip as king of the north Expect anger, for the Vikings will not go into the night heathen Thank God and now go to meet anger with anger Green and Gold US Bank Stadium will be loud and energetic. The Packers need to get the air out of the balloon and remind everyone heading north. Enjoy the game, everyone.

