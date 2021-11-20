Cricket Australia criticized for managing Tim Paine’s sexting incident

Cricket Australia (CA) has been criticized for its handling of the Tim Paine sexting scandal, with former players saying it highlights the organisation’s poor cultural standards.

Most important points: Paine resigned as Australian Test captain in men on Friday

Paine resigned as Australian Test captain in men on Friday Dirk Nannes says the incident is a poor reflection of Cricket Australia

Dirk Nannes says the incident is a poor reflection of Cricket Australia Ed Cowan says Cricket Australia has been guilty of helping a “toxic” culture around the men’s team

Paine resigned as Australia’s Men’s Test Captain on Friday after revealing he was involved in a text exchange with a former female Cricket Tasmania employee in late 2017.

CA confirmed it had investigated the incident in 2018 and acquitted Paine of “any code of conduct violation”.

Dirk Nannes, who has represented Australia at ODI and T20 level, said Paine had made the “right decision” to step down as captain.

But he said CA should be scrutinized and asked why it was silent on the incident at the time.

“How guilty is Cricket Australia in trying to maintain this silence and keep its captain’s image as pure as possible?” Nannes told ABC Sport.

Paine scandal a mess of making Cricket Australia How and why, in the wake of the Sandpapergate fiasco, did Cricket Australia appoint a test captain with such a damaging scandal over his head? read more

“CA is probably going to say, ‘That was a previous administration, we moved on, it won’t happen again’, and the cricketing public will soon forget.

“But I don’t think that’s good enough from Cricket Australia’s perspective.

“I think there is a lot to answer in the process that was followed in this case.”

Paine became Test captain after Steve Smith resigned from his post following the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test of Australia series in South Africa in March 2018.

Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have been suspended for their roles in the Newlands incident in Cape Town.

Nannes said the time CA was notified of Paine’s texting exchange could be the reason the organization did not make its investigation public.

But he said that was no excuse for not disclosing what had happened at the time.

“It smacks of an organization that is lagging behind after the Newlands scandal, trying to cover up and make sure there aren’t two fallouts from an Australian captain in quick succession,” he said.

“I think they did. They tried to cover it up and now it’s kind of unraveled, and they have a lot of mud on their hands.”

CA’s ‘toxic culture’

Former Australian Test opener Ed Cowan said CA deserved to be investigated for the way it managed the Paine incident.

“It’s a great lesson and a memory [that] there’s no such thing as sweeping things under the rug,” he said.

“Full transparency is always the right outcome in all circumstances.

“I can’t think of anything you couldn’t handle better at that moment.”

Paine was named Australian Men’s Test Captain in 2018. ( Action images via Reuters: Lee Smith )

Cowan said CA should have spoken publicly about her investigation in 2018.

“This was at a time when Australian cricket [men’s] team and the culture around the team was at an all-time low,” he said.

“Where people [were] barking at other players on the field, we had people fiddling with balls with sandpaper and now a member of the team was doing some really, really stupid things.

“It just taps into that kind of vision that they felt they were invincible, that there was nothing in the world that could stop them, they weren’t accountable to anyone, and so it really taps into the culture of the time.

“That’s where my mind goes straight away, it was so bad, it was toxic. It wasn’t just toxic on the pitch, it was toxic off the pitch.

“It’s interesting how people will see the administrators who were involved at the time, and some of them are still involved in the game now.”

Paine’s place in Ashessquad

CA confirmed Paine is still eligible for selection into Australia’s XI for the first Ashes Test starting at the Gabba on December 8.

Cowan said he was surprised Paine didn’t announce his retirement Friday.

Australia’s next test captain Australia is on the hunt for a new Test captain and there is an obvious candidate, but if they want to replace Tim Paine, the wicket-keeper, things get a little trickier. read more

He said he doubted Paine would have been selected in Australia’s wider Ashes roster earlier this week had he stepped down as captain earlier this week.

“My feeling is that if he wasn’t the captain, he would have been picked in that first test.” [squad]?” he said.

Nannes said Paine may not deserve to be selected for the Ashes series after his decision to step down as Australian captain.

“Is Tim Paine even playing? [in the Ashes]?” he said.

“He says he wants to play and keep playing [for Australia] but is he even the best wicketkeeper batsman in the country?

“I don’t know. Personally, if I were to pick a team there and knowing he wasn’t the captain, I don’t know if he’s the best goalkeeper batsman in the country.”

Paine announced his resignation Friday during an emotional media conference. ( ABC News: Luke Bowden )

Nannes said he believed fast bowler Pat Cummins would be a suitable candidate to replace Paine as captain.

He said he expected Australia to retain the Ashes this summer, despite the distraction of Paine’s resignation.