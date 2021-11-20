English cricket apologizes to Azeem Rafiq and promises action against racism | Azeem Rafiq

England cricket has unconditionally apologized to Azeem Rafiq, saying the racism he has experienced is a blot on the game, before promising to take swift action to restore confidence.

The apology, which came after crisis talks at the Oval between the ECB, premier counties and the sport’s other key stakeholders, praised the former Yorkshire player for shining a light on our game that has shocked, shamed and saddened us all and committed to publishing a 12-point action plan on Wednesday.

Racism and discrimination are a blot on our game, the joint statement said. To Azeem and all those who have experienced any form of discrimination, we are sincerely sorry. Our sport did not welcome you, our game did not accept you as we should have. We apologize unconditionally for your suffering.

Meanwhile, ECB CEO Tom Harrison, whose job was threatened after a faltering appearance for MPs on Tuesday, emerged from the meeting and said he retained the game’s backing and was now determined to make change.

I got the support of the game today, absolutely, he said. And I am determined to lead this change through cricket. I feel passionately about this matter. It’s something I feel to my core. I’ve tried to drive an inclusive and diverse sport since I took office as chief executive in 2015. I feel very motivated and very supported to make sure that change is happening in the game.

ECB CEO Tom Harrison said he was determined to make change. Photo: Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

What are the reasons why we experience cultural problems in the locker room? What are the reasons why this abhorrent racism in our game has attacked the high-performance space? These are the kinds of areas that we’ll be looking at in a lot more detail, which we’ll publish on Wednesday.

Harrison’s comments were largely long on platitudes and short on details. He admitted, however, that what we need to do is make sure we listen to victims of racism. The ECB has put those processes in place, I think in the future it is more than likely that the ECB would intervene immediately to take steps to fully understand and investigate it.

We focused on action today, he added. Speaking to cricket fans who will be looking very hard at the wider game for tangible action, that’s what we will deliver. Be it cultural change in the locker room, staff recruitment standards through the game, a series of different points across 12 areas. We will be looking for tangible action to ensure we have an impact on the ground.

The talks came at the end of another scorching week for the sport, which began with Rafiqs’ shocking revelations about institutional racism in cricket before the select committee on digital, culture, media and sport. Since then, another cricketer, Alex Hales, has apologized after a photo of him appeared in blackface in 2009, while Rafiq also apologized for anti-Semitic comments he made when he was 19.

On Thursday, the Sports Secretary Nigel Huddleston had warned cricket that the government would be willing to take the nuclear option of imposing a regulatory body and looking at how the sport was financed if it didn’t make significant changes within weeks or months. implement.

And cricket officials appear to be heeding that warning, as they promised further talks and a plan of action next week.

We stand together against discrimination in all its forms, and are united as a sport to act, she added in a statement. We will continue to listen and make quick, positive changes to the game’s culture. We will embrace and celebrate differences everywhere, knowing that diversity makes us stronger.

As a game, we discussed a series of tangible commitments to make cricket a sport where everyone feels safe and involved. We will now finalize the details and publish these actions next week. Our game is to regain your trust.